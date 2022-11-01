MADISON – State utility regulators have approved $5.327 million in improvements to Cambridge’s secondary well that will increase its water quality and volume.
The village’s Well #3 was built in 1991 as an emergency backup to Well #2, the water system’s primary supply source. However, Well #3 operates on manual controls and doesn’t have facilities to treat its output with chorine or fluoride, said Village Administrator Lisa Moen.
Well #3 was pressed into service for a few days in September when Well #2 needed repairs. Water from Well #3 was mixed in the water tower with Well #2’s output which kept the water quality within state standards, Moen said.
The Department of Natural Resources had determined that Well #3’s output isn’t adequate to meet the village’s demand if Well #2, again goes out of service.
The project would increase Well #3’s output from 350 gallons per minute to 600 gpm and add the treatment facilities need to reduce “excessive iron, manganese, and high hardness,” according to the Public Service Commission’s Oct. 25 order.
The village has been under a Department of Natural Resources consent decree to improve Well #3’s supply deficiency, add electronic controls and necessary treatment capabilities.
Well #2 will remain the village’s primary water source but Well #3’s output will meet the village’s future projected demand for water, Moen said.
Bids are being finalized to construct the treatment building at Skogen and Potter’s roads for Well #3 and should be awarded in late November, said Moen.
When construction begins will depend on the successful bidder’s schedule, Moen said. When the construction application was filed with the PSC in May, work was anticipated to begin on Nov. 1, 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023. That start date is being revised and a completion date is clouded by the prospective bidder’s schedule and supply issues. Well #2 is currently operating on a temporary pump as a permanent pump won’t be available for a while, Moen added.
Paying for the $5.327 million project has been estimated to result in a water rate hike of 49 to 122%, according to MSA Professional Services, the village’s consulting engineers.
“Obviously, there will be some concerns, but we’ll have to do it, and new facilities must be paid by ratepayers so we don’t fall behind,” Moen said.
The size of the rate request the village will file with the PSC will depend on the project’s actual cost and the rate of the return the water utility needs. Moen anticipated that the rate request would be filed by the end of the year. The PSC process to determine the size of the increase typically takes several months and includes a public hearing for customers to give their input into the decision.
The village received PSC approval for a 3% rate hike last year.
According to the annual report the village files with the PSC, water sales recently have decreased by 32% and residential usage down by 51%. Moen was surprised by those figures especially due to the pace of residential construction and Dancing Goat Distillery has resumed production after completing some recent construction. Moen couldn’t say how the reported sales figures would impact the PSC’s rate decision.
Customer revenue will pay off the low-interest, long-term state loan the village will tap to finance the project. Some tax incremental funding could also be available but Moen expected that to only be a minor contribution toward the project’s cost.
The well improvements have been discussed for 20 years, Moen said, and will definitely be the biggest water utility project in at least several years. Moen called them necessary and the improvements will add a safe, reliable source to the village’s water system.