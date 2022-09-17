MOUNT BERRY, GA. -- The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team defeated Berry College 17-3 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The fourth-ranked Warhawks (2-1) dominated time of possession with nearly 15 more minutes of offense than the Vikings. UW-W put up almost 400 yards of offense while holding Berry to 260.
After a scoreless first, it took just one play five minutes into the second quarter for the Warhawks to get on the board. Defense led to offense as Kyle Koelblinger picked off the Berry quarterback at the UW-Whitewater 27 and returned it to the 44. On the first play of the drive, Evan Lewandowski found Steven Hein for a 56-yard reception and a touchdown. Jeffery Isotalo-McGuire made it 7-0 Whitewater.
Using the momentum from the previous drive, the Warhawks doubled up in their next possession. The big play of the drive was a 25-yard Lewandowski-Nick Wind connection for a first down at the Berry 26. A pass interference call drawn by Tyler Holte later in the drive gave UW-W first down at the Vikings’ six. Preston Strasburg hauled in a Lewandowski pass for four yards and hit paydirt on the next play, punching it in from two yards out. Isotalo-McGuire’s kick was good for a 14-0 lead.
Nearing the end of the half, a Berry interception led to a long field goal, a 52-yarder for the Vikings to cut the advantage to 14-3 at the break.
Late in the third, UW-Whitewater’s offense was driving once again. Lewandowski hit Hein for 42 yards down to the Berry 30. The drive stalled but Isotalo-McGuire capitalized on a 44-yard field goal try to extend the Warhawk lead to 17-3. That score would hold the rest of the way.
Lewandowski was 19-32 for 301 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. His top target on the day was Hein with six catches for 175 yards, an average of almost 30 yards per reception. Tamir Thomas led the UW-Whitewater ground game with 54 yards on 14 carries.
Defensively, Roy Panthier led the Warhawks with a pair of sacks for a loss of 20 yards. He had four tackles on the day, tied for team-high honors with teammates Egon Hein, Trey Castella, and Ryan Liszka.
The Warhawks open WIAC play this Saturday at UW-La Crosse. The Eagles are ranked 11th in the latest d3football.com poll. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.