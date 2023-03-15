Six people who the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater say have achieved exceptional professional success or have “significant contributions” to the university are being honored.
The six individuals are being honored as the university celebrates its 155th anniversary and will be presented awards at UW-Whitewater’s the Founders Day Celebration April 22 at 10 a.m.
This year’s recipient of the Outstanding Recent Alumni Award is Henry Schwartz. The award recognizes the professional accomplishments of Schwartz, who earned a bachelor in business administration in entrepreneurship and a bachelor of arts in Spanish in 2011 and co-founded MobCraft Beer that same year. Schwartz continues to lead that company, which is expanding to its fourth brick-and-mortar location and generates $4.5 million in annual sales, with a team that includes several fellow Warhawks.
The recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement is Monica Kelsey-Brown. Kelsey-Brown, who earned a bachelor of science in engineering in elementary education and a master of science degree in curriculum and instruction. She is the first superintendent of color in the Brown Deer School District, a district of 1,600 students. Kelsey-Brown took the helm in July 2020, after working in various roles at Milwaukee Public Schools since 2002.
Also receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement is Ed Steckley, who earned bachelor of arts in graphic design and a minor in art history in 2018 after an initial stint on campus in the early 1990s. Steckley is an award-winning freelance illustrator whose work has appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” in Mad Magazine, in children’s books, in magazines and newspapers.
Byron “Chris” Chrisman and Carlene Chrisman are this year’s recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award for Service to UW-Whitewater. After earning a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis on accounting, Chris Chrisman embarked on a career spanning tax law, commercial real estate development and diverse businesses. The Chrismans funded the Mary Poppe Chrisman Success Center with an initial gift of $1.5 million in 2016, and a subsequent estate gift in 2019 of $5 million — the largest gift to date in the university’s history — targeted four endowment funds: student success fund, Warhawk emergency fund, wheelchair athletics and rugby.
The recipient of the S.A. White for Contributions to UW-Whitewater is Therese Kennedy. Kennedy has worked at the Office of Recreation Sports and Facilities for more than 30 years, serving as director since August 2020. She has been a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame Board, a board member of the Tip Off Club and Quarterback Club and worked on behalf of Wally and Rod’s Warhawk Raffle. She also serves as co-president of the Whitewater Community Foundation.
“All of these accomplished individuals speak to the breadth and the depth of the impacts that our graduates can have, both professionally and in their communities,” said Chancellor Corey A. King. “As evidenced by these individuals, our academic programs have a strong track record of producing talented, versatile graduates, and I couldn’t be more proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Warhawks.”
“Our alumni and friends of the university bring a wealth of experiences to the Warhawk family,” said Amy Oeding, director of alumni relations. “Like so many of our supporters, they not only give back to their communities, they continue to have a rich connection to the campus and to today’s students.”
Also being honored are the 2023 UW-Whitewater Outstanding Student Award winners, one from each of the university’s five undergraduate colleges. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship in addition to their award. Those students include Abdel Hamed, a liberal arts major in the College of Integrated Studies from Beloit; Morgan Jensen, a music education major in the College of Arts and Communication from Sun Prairie; MacKenzie Lindow, a special education major in the College of Education and Professional Studies from East Troy; Carson Neigum, a business major in the College of Business and Economics from Pewaukee; and Jaelyne White, an entrepreneurship major and Spanish minor in the College of Letters of Sciences from Poynette.