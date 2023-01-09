I am blessed to live in the country where the solitude of the woods and the wonders of nature and animal life are literally just feet from my doorstep.

But sometimes I don’t even have to leave the confines of the house as wildlife scenes play out just outside my windows. Our bird feeding station with its combination of black oil sunflowers and suet cakes attracts all sorts of avian eaters.

Chris Hardie spent more than 30 years as a reporter, editor and publisher. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won dozens of state and national journalism awards. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Contact him at chardie1963@gmail.com.