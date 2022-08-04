The Cottage Grove Village Board continues to grapple with the cost of constructing a possible library in the village.
The village’s library board, which was created formally in 2021, has been working with a consulting firm to conduct a financial feasibility on the possible library, seeing what potential fundraising, tax impacts and village cost would be.
In a memo to the library board, Library board president Cindi Kelm-Nelson said consultants are on track to finish a financial feasibility study in August.
Updated cost estimates for the library project, shared with the library board on July 20, put the total price tag of a library between $15 million and $21 million. That number includes construction, design services, furniture, collections and project management.
That number could change, the memo said, depending on design and scale of the project. It also doesn’t take into account potential contributions from donors.
The memo to the library board also said that for a 2026 opening, operating costs are estimated at around $1.6 million per year. While contributions from Dane County might increase over time, the village should plan for covering the full operating costs, the memo said.
Village President John Williams was vocal during an Aug. 1 village board meeting about his concerns regarding the cost, and impact on taxpayers.
“It’s a $20 million building. Maybe it’s a little less, I don’t know. And you’ve got to fund that over that 20 years. And it’s $1.6 million per year to operate it. That’s a big number for any resident, any business, it’s a 30% increase in your taxes. You’re adding 13 people, you have 37 on staff. That’s a third,” Williams said.
“This is a new building. It’s a new service. It’s a new department. There’s going to be costs associated with that,” Kelm-Nelson responded.
Village board member Melissa Ratcliff added that “the cost increases every year to build it. It’s the board’s decision on how that fits in with everything else that is going on here, and how that fits in with our residents.”
“I hope that we can work to figure out how we’re going to make that a reality where we aren’t breaking the bank where we aren’t increasing costs, taxes, astronomically like nobody wants that. But I think we can work to figure it out,” Ratcliff continued.
Village attorney Larry Konopacki suggested setting a date for a joint meeting between the library and village boards.
“We’re getting to a point where there’s going to be real resources that have to be put in,” said Larry Konopacki, the village’s attorney. “I’m hearing hesitancy from various people on the board about whether you’re interested in spending $1 million plus to learn more information.”
“Roll up your sleeves, talk about it,” Konopacki continued.
New cost estimates shared with the library board in July put the cost of hiring an architectural firm to design and engineer a possible library between $1 million and $1.25 million.
Village President John Williams questioned whether it was worth investing $1 million in hiring an architect, before knowing whether taxpayers would support the project.
“I’d rather hear from the taxpayers before we spend a million dollars on something that may or may not happen, because once this kicks to the levy limits, it goes to the taxpayers for that vote,” Williams said.
Kelm-Nelson said she believes the village needs to see the process through before putting designs out to taxpayers, to offer them a more complete picture.
“Our job is to figure out what this building is going to look like and how we’re going to staff it appropriately and what’s going to be in it. And then we need to be able to show that to the community, so they can make the decision of ‘is that worth it?’”
Timeline
As the village board begins to weigh its 2023 budget, the library board proposed a potential timeline for the project, which eyes a 2026 opening of the building.
The library board’s timeline eyes hiring an architect, implementing library impact fees, and hiring a part-time library director.
In 2024, the board would consider undergoing the design phase, doing engineering assessments, beginning a 14-18 month capital fundraising campaign, and increasing the hours of the library director.
Construction is considered to begin in 2025, and opening would be considered for 2026.
Potential library-related budget items for 2023 will continue to return this fall as the village sets its budget for next year. Through an annual prioritization process the village board undertakes, similar to a strategic plan, the village board ranked the library project as its top priority in 2022.
Picking a site for a library
The village board on Aug. 1 voted 6-1, with Williams dissenting, to reaffirm that should a library be built, it would go on a site that’s been eyed for more than 10 years. That site, currently owned by the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library, is located on Cottage Grove Road, west of Glacial Drumlin School and south of Granite Ridge School.
Village staff said that because the library board formed in the last year, the library board nor the village board had voted to affirm that the Cottage Grove Road location was the preferred one for a possible library.
Library board members recently discussed whether they should look at other locations, including a vacant lot near the Municipal Services Building off Progress Drive. But library board members ultimately chose to stick with the original land.
Josh Straka, the village’s engineer, asked about drainage on the site related to area developments, and board members commented that, should substantial drainage issues exist on that site, they would be addressed in the architecture and construction of the building.
Ratcliff added that she sees the site owned by the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library as a positive location for a library due to accessibility from highway, bicycle and walking trails, its close proximity to schools and area neighborhoods, and the fact that the land has already been acquired.