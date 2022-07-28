Construction is underway on the new village hall building on West Nelson Street, but contractors are already facing delays due to supply chain issues.
Gary Wieczorek, a former village board member and current member of the village’s municipal needs committee, Wieczorek said contractors are waiting to receive certain metal supplies needed.
“Anything to do with metal is held up,” Wieczorek said, including the metal rebar used in concrete footings in the building’s foundation.
Wieczorek said the delay of a couple weeks shouldn’t totally derail the project timeline, however.
“They should be able to catch that up,” Wieczorek said.
Wieczorek is now representing the village as a liaison with the building’s contractors. At a July 25 board meeting, the village signed a contract officially asking Wieczorek to be the village’s representative, and agreeing to pay in $50 a month to offset his mileage.
At the July 25 meeting, the Deerfield Village Board also approved just over $11,800 in cost overages on the project. The village anticipated, and budgeted for, $145,000 in total project cost overages on the build.
Wieczorek said the additional funding was necessary because, as contractors prepared site for the pouring of concrete, workers found old tree stumps, concrete foundation footings and a burn pile that needed to be dug out and cleared.
Wieczorek added that contractors did not alert him or come to the village before completing the work in the change order, and he said that wouldn’t happen again.
“They will not do anything again without calling me,” He said. “It was nice of them to be ambitious, but in government work, that’s too ambitious.”
Other aspects fo the project are continuing to progress, Wieczorek added. Architects and village staff have bet and began planning for the building’s installation of low voltage systems for computers, camera systems, cable equipment needs, security systems and telephone systems. And architects have chosen a burgundy outdoor brick for the facade of the building.
The first week in August, contractors are set to install plumbing and sewer connections on West Nelson Street to the property, and Wieczorek said the building itself is being constructed off-site and transported to the location later.
The village broke ground on the project in early June. It’s set to be a 5,400 square feet building on village-owned land adjacent to Firemen’s Park, the Deerfield Public Library and the Deerfield Post Office.
The decision to build a new village hall at this site was a contentious one, due to the project’s $2.7 million total price tag.
The village board approved the project in early May in a 4-3 split vote, with three board members dissenting due to high costs, concern over size and feelings of mis-prioritization.
The village brought on construction contractors Corporate Contractors Inc. of Beloit, choosing the company out of four possible bids, and Jim Gersich, of Dimension IV design group of Madison, is architect for the village hall project.