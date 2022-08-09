Deerfield Administrator - Clerk/Treasurer Liz McCredie

Deerfield Administrator — Clerk/Treasurer Liz McCredie sits under the pavilion at North Grand Ave and West Nelson Street, near the sit of the future village hall. McCredie is retiring this summer after 26 years with the village.

 Tyler Dedrick

The Deerfield Village Board has selected Todd Willis, the economic development coordinator for Brookfield, as Deerfield’s new village administrator.

The village board voted to hire Willis unanimously at an Aug. 8 meeting. Willis is set to start on Sept. 6, a few days before current village administrator/treasurer/clerk Elizabeth McCredie is set to retire.