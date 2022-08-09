Deerfield Administrator — Clerk/Treasurer Liz McCredie sits under the pavilion at North Grand Ave and West Nelson Street, near the sit of the future village hall. McCredie is retiring this summer after 26 years with the village.
The Deerfield Village Board has selected Todd Willis, the economic development coordinator for Brookfield, as Deerfield’s new village administrator.
The village board voted to hire Willis unanimously at an Aug. 8 meeting. Willis is set to start on Sept. 6, a few days before current village administrator/treasurer/clerk Elizabeth McCredie is set to retire.
Willis holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from the UW-Milwaukee.
Willis has been Brookfield’s economic development coordinator since 2016.
Before working for Brookfield, he spent two years as special projects coordinator for the city of St. Francis and was a budget and research analysis intern for the village of Whitefish Bay. He held various private sector jobs from 2002 to 2014, when he entered graduate school.
“I think he’ll do well for the village,” village board member Arnold Evensen said.
Willis was selected over three other candidates, each with economic development experience. Those candidates were Lisa Kotter, interim city administrator for Cascade, Iowa; Jordan Nordby, Main Street Monroe executive director and Willis.
McCredie is retiring from the village after 36 years. She joined the village staff in 1986 as deputy clerk/treasurer, and in 2009 became the clerk/treasurer. “Administrator” was added to her job title in 2013.
“I’ve always loved my job, otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” McCredie said. “But I just want to spend more time with the family now.”
“I’d like to thank the village for giving me the opportunity to pursue this career for all the years,” McCredie added.
“I started with the Village of Deerfield only a short few years ago, which pales in comparison to Liz’s commitment to civil service,” Deputy clerk/treasurer Marissa Aravena said. “I’ve personally witnessed her dedication and sheer will to get things done for the Village of Deerfield, and she will truly be missed.”
Also on Aug. 8, the village board chose to separate the positions of clerk/treasurer and village administrator in its charter ordinances, because McCredie had been doing all three roles since 2013.