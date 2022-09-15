The Deerfield Village Board has chosen to add a second pickleball court to Community Park after community members expressed overwhelming support for the addition.
The village board voted on Sept. 12 to start the addition this fall, with completion of the project planned for next spring.
The court is envisioned on the west side of the current pickleball court, using a slab of concrete from a previous basketball court.
Arnold Evensen, a village board member and parks committee chair, said the committee received a petition with 150 signatures from Deerfield residents requesting a second pickleball court. He added that he’s received feedback from outside the village supporting more courts as well.
“People from Lake Mills, all over (are) coming to Deerfield to play,” Evensen said. “Pickleball is going like it’s intent to go forever.”
“It’s a good preparation project for this fall,” Evensen continued. It’ll “make a lot of people happy.”
The project is set to be funded and completed in two phases, because the 2022 parks budget does not have the funds to cover the entirety of the project this year, Evensen said in a memo to the board. The board opted to take on the project in two phases, with the first phase beginning this fall.
Evensen had previously estimated the total cost of a second pickleball court to be around $40,000, due to inflation and rising material costs. Based on quotes from area contractors, the work will likely cost around $33,000.
The first phase of the project starting this fall will cost $16,000, and include digging out existing grass areas, installing additional base, doing grading work and paving with a hot asphalt mix. Contractor Tri County Paving Inc. of DeForest is planned to do that work.
Evensen said in a memo that the $16,000 phase-one work would be taken out of the village’s park land dedication fund, which has a current balance of $23,000.
The second phase of the project set for 2023 would cost $17,100 out of the park budget, and include seal coating, fencing, adding netting and posts, and painting the court.
Evensen said the village would also save on fencing costs, by adding a second court adjacent to the first court.
The park, located at 310 S. Industrial Park Road, has undergone a series of additions and updates over the past several years, with more underway right now. Many of these upgrades were meant to increase accessibility and amenities at the park.
The park is set to receive a new playground this month, contracted from Lee Recreation of Cambridge. The installation of the equipment has been delayed slightly due to recent rainy weather, but is set to start anytime.
The village board also on Sept. 12 approved spending $11,250 of funds from one of the village’s tax incremental finance districts to fund installing a layer of engineered wood fiber chips under the new play set. These chips are compatible more compatible with wheelchairs. Evensen said the rest of the playground is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The funding for the wood chips will come out of the village’s TID #2 account, which has a little over $61,700 in it after the closing of TID 2.
The parks committee has chipped away at making updates each year, Evensen said. The “Parks Other” budget line, which is used for park upgrades, has fallen between $15,000 and $20,000 each year between 2018 and 2022, according to the village’s budget reports.
“Even though it’s taking a bit of time, I’m trying to get something beautiful for all members of the community,” Evensen previously said. “The parks committee is trying to make the parks playable and usable for every type of person. That’s what my goal is as park chair.”