Village of Marshall leaves county-side grant consortium after nearly 20 years

The Marshall Village Board elected to leave a Dane County-wide grant consortium amidst concerns that it was costing the village more opportunities than it was gaining during a July 12 meeting.
The Dane County Community Development Block Grant Consortium receives annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through two programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME). The funds are then distributed through a competitive grant process to individuals and small businesses for community and housing developments that mainly benefit low- and moderate-income residents of the county.
“We have been told that when the time comes to exit the Dane County consortium that that’s in the village’s best interest, the majority of those comments have been made by our consulting engineers at Town and Country [Engineering],” Village Administrator Judy Weter said.
The village’s engineering firm Town and Country Engineering, Weter reported to the board, believes the Village of Marshall would have better luck applying for grants outside the consortium, estimating a total of $1 million, to address village infrastructure, including water and sewage as well as street reconstruction in the Indian Road area.
Weter did note a downside in leaving the consortium: individual residents will lose access to some benefits. This includes lower-income residents losing access to the low or zero interest home improvement and home purchase incentives they’ve had through the agreement.
Village trustee Elesa Kinder recalled a personal experience with project HOME. “Years and years ago,” Kinder moved to Marshall just after a divorce and about a week after her arrival, her furnace went out.
“I actually had Project Home come in and they installed a brand new furnace, put insulation in throughout my house, [installed] a new refrigerator that was more energy efficient – it cost me like $200.”
While concerns were raised about the resident that would be impacted, Weter also pointed to low participation by Marshall residents. On average, there have been about 2.2 loans every year Marshall has used in the consortium, totalling about $119,000 over 20 years.
The board also shared a feeling of uncertainty in understanding the ins and outs of the agreement, including the tradeoffs that come with it. While Weter tried to get clarification on several matters, including several pending projects, Weter said she didn’t get clear answers.
“You really have to read between the lines and figure out, if we’re a part of it, we’re not eligible for this,” Village board president Chris Campbell said. “If we are, we’re not eligible for that. It’s very confusing.”
Ultimately, the board voted to leave the consortium for the time being, with plans to revisit the matter before the current agreement cycle runs out in three years.
