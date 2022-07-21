 Skip to main content
Village of Marshall leaves county-side grant consortium after nearly 20 years

The Marshall Village Board elected to leave a Dane County-wide grant consortium amidst concerns that it was costing the village more opportunities than it was gaining during a July 12 meeting.

The Dane County Community Development Block Grant Consortium receives annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through two programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME). The funds are then distributed through a competitive grant process to individuals and small businesses for community and housing developments that mainly benefit low- and moderate-income residents of the county.

