The village of McFarland will hold a public information meeting about its update to the East Side Neighborhood Growth Area Plan, and is seeking resident feedback.
The meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in the community room of the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St.
The village is in the process of updating its East Side Neighborhood Growth Area Plan, which was created in 2008, with help from planning consultants MSA Professional Services.
The East Side Plan is one part of the Village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which guides future development in the area.
“The East Side Plan provides general and detailed recommendations regarding the character of future development on the Village’s east side including the location, type, density, and intensity of a variety of land uses including residential, commercial, industrial, parks, trails, and open spaces,” village staff said in a press release.
The recommendations within the East Side Plan would guide future investments in those areas, and would be used to help review and approve development requests, housing and zoning.
The village held two public input sessions in July to gather feedback about housing, economic growth, park development and other areas of growth in the East Side neighborhood.
Since July, the Village’s planning consultants have completed a draft housing assessment report, draft economic strategic plan, and an updated future land use concept map and related policies. The November session will gather input on that plan, vision and goals.