It’s not uncommon for high school seniors to thank their teachers and parents for their support as they receive their diplomas. But, there’s always something special about what’s said by the graduates at the Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century (MG21).
“These are the types of teachers you get once in a lifetime,” said 2020 graduate Tierra Byrd during the virtual graduation ceremony Thursday, June 4.
She talked of how she failed science class in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades yet came to love and flourish in the classes taught by former teacher Alyssa Hartson her sophomore and junior years.
“I became more confident,” Byrd added, discussing the school itself and what it did for her. “I’ve learned some important truths about myself.”
Classmate William Costello noted his difficulty with school until he was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a condition in the autism spectrum that affects the ability to effectively socialize and communicate.
“I felt like an alien,” he said. “When I started here, it was like a whole new world. I felt like I had a voice.”
He intends to study graphic design at Madison Area Technical College (MATC).
“I’m afraid what the future holds for me,” he said. “There is no bravery without fear, and I need to be brave.”
Kendra Gillingham will also attend MATC; she will study criminal justice with the goal of becoming a police officer.
She talked of her many personal struggles with family, living situations and having to hold down a full-time job since the age of 14.
Matt Schlaefer initially attended Monona Grove High School and received help from Common Threads Family Resource Center but finally came into his own at MG21.
“I found there was so much more potential for personal growth (by going to MG21),” he said.
He said there is no one way to get from Point A to Point B, but MG21 helps students find their way and follow the path to the end.
Simon Schlosser, the recipient of the East Monona Optimist Club scholarship, said MG21 helped him come out of his shell, from being insecure and introverted when starting high school to now having many friends and becoming more of an extrovert.
As someone who values creativity, he said MG21 staff helped him to become clear and focused in his writing.
Schlosser hopes to attend Cornell College in Iowa to study writing.
Dante Murray, who wants to become a video game developer, received the inaugural scholarship from the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association, presented by Steve Halverson, an MGBMA member and part of the MG21 Governance Board.
Teacher Ian Lowe praised the graduates, noting how they pulled together the past three months when they were forced to complete their graduation requirements at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.