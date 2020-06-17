Senior Year: Chloe Bernards and Adelaide Conaway
Senior year. I hope we don’t choose to remember this year with the circumstances that concluded it, and instead we give credit for what it provided us with. It seems difficult to remember the incredible parts when life gets turned upside down, but remembering together is what makes this situation rather beautiful.
I mean, September was the beginning of our last firsts and our first lasts. It was exhilarating to finally be the “top dogs,” getting ready for what our promising futures have to hold. We could take a breath that we only had one... more... year... then life! It started off incredibly with our first last homecoming where our class theme was the board game, Clue. That Friday night homecoming game DeForest football defeated Mount Horeb. From then on, more and more successes came. Our team defeated our most detested opponent, Waunakee. And finally, our grade led the school at Camp Randall Stadium, as we won the state championship game. Not only was football a statewide success, but our own Cecile Fuchs brought our school even more pride by winning division 1 state for tennis. For the swim team, Ben Ramminger placed first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 100 fly at state swimming. The girls swim team and girls volleyball team both placed second in the Badger North, and Jon Roth was the Badger North conference champion in boys cross country. In winter sports, our own Chase Shortreed made it to the wrestling sectionals and state championship, our girls basketball team won regional champs, and our boys basketball team was about to go to state. For other clubs, Evan Armstrong qualified for the DECA international competition and our show choir earned grand champs of their division for the first time ever! To top it off, our last musical, Legally Blonde, was an incredible success, filling the theatre for every show. After four years of really hard work, senior year rewarded us with many exceptional outcomes. It was perfect. As fall turned to winter, our one-week winter break turned into two weeks, giving us extra time to, um, study… We were finally on the last sprint towards endless opportunities and profound possibilities. So, as second semester came around, we were getting excited for the fun to really begin. We were excited about senior pranks, project graduation, senior skip day, spring sports, our last play, nice weather, and finally being able to just enjoy what we had left of each other and high school. But wow did our expectations change.
Suddenly, where we were once complaining and underwhelmed within the hallways, we missed the familiarity of DeForest High school, where the friendly math tables stood, the chatter during advisory, and the blissful pursuit of what our year would continue to look like. Senioritis and all. We began losing our traditions and excitement as things began to get canceled. We wished we were annoyed by our classmates and teachers, instead of the same Netflix shows and dreary news articles. Perhaps we found our own closure and goodbye’s within the walls of our homes, yet it is hard to imagine what could’ve been if COVID-19 hadn’t halted our entire lives. We didn’t know March 13th would be the last time walking the halls of DeForest High school, but we now know not to take any moments for granted.
No one expected the world to turn upside down, and then flip over again, and then be stomped on a couple of times, and... well you get my point. But through that unexpected period, our community has expressed their empathy on an immense scale, even going out of their way to ensure that we are still able to get the most out of what we have worked so hard to create for ourselves. With project graduation continuing their traditions, the use of social media to acknowledge our accomplishments, even former President Barack Obama’s commencement speech, and the little things we have been doing to stay connected with each other, the class of 2020 is more than a bright hope for the future, we are tenacious leaders, adaptors, and courageous inspirations.
We were the first kids born after the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and now we will be residing in the “real world” during a pandemic. We can truly endure anything. The accomplishments we have made at DeForest do not limit us from making greater ones tomorrow. Some of us are going to universities, joining the military, gearing up with essential workers, or beginning the adventure into the workforce. Our unique talents will lead us toward future progress. The world is changing and it will continue to change, whether that change is positive, is up to us. What we do from now on leaves the legacy of the Class of 2020. One that will be, that is, more powerful than any imprint we could’ve ever imagined to leave. It is our hope we will be remembered for our unshakeable perseverance and courage while facing adversity. We may have ended this year separately, but our class shall always be united in the very fact that when faced with no other option than to be strong, we rose up, grew stronger, and led better.
We wanted to end with the words of American author and motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar, “Take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go.” We’ve done it, class of 2020. We have endured multitudes of challenges and the time is here for us to continue our journeys. Although high school didn’t end the way we expected, we still have so much life ahead of us. We still have new beginnings to look forward to and more first lasts to come. We are not defined by the challenges we face, but by the way we face them. We are the class of 2020, and that is how we will be remembered. That is how we will move on.
