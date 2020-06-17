Freshmen Year: Ben Jaccard
I have always thought of high school like running the mile in gym class. Four laps, four years. Freshman year was like starting the mile and running the first lap. As freshmen, we were hungry for guidance. An Olympian said that he has taken away these three lessons from his experience running the mile. These lessons are also things we learned during our freshman year.
First: start strong. We began the year with freshman orientation and the club fair, which gave us the first chance to explore clubs and extracurriculars that would shape our high school career. A few weeks in and we were dressed in homecoming attire, attending our first high school dance. Our class experienced several victories that year. 28 FBLA members qualified for state and ten for nationals. Our forensics team was named Best in State at UW-Madison. The FFA packaged 20,000 meals for the food insecure. Freshmen could be spotted performing in the spring musical, The Little Mermaid. Class of 2020 athletes shined. In girls basketball, beating longtime rival Waunakee. In boys’ soccer, where the team completed a strong season. Girls’ tennis trained several Class of 2020 athletes and Cecile Fuchs made it to state. Ben Ramminger qualified for the boys’ state swim meet in two events. I would call that a strong start.
Second: set a goal. Think back to your first day of high school. Walking into the big, scary building that warm September morning, maps in hand. We obviously had some immediate goals in mind, like “figure out where the B-wing is” and “going to the correct lunch.” We set goals to go to college four years later, or to prepare for careers we would be passionate about. We set academic goals, sports goals and extracurricular goals. We set goals, and let them guide us.
The last lesson is, in my opinion, the most important: enjoy the race. High school flashed before my eyes. It feels like I moved here last week and just yesterday was my first day as a Norski. Freshman year was a blur of new experiences. First play performance, A Midsummer Night’s dream. First football game, first high school dance, first finals...first year of high school. Through all of these firsts, we learned to savor new experiences.
We completed the first lap of our high school career the way we started it, together, as Norskies. We learned valuable lessons on that first lap and carried them into the next three years: start strong, set goals, and enjoy the race. With the completion of our second semester finals, we went home for the summer, well-equipped to handle sophomore year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.