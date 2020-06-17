Sophomore Year: Kira Stark
Enter sophomore year, things were going to be completely different. Most of us had gone through the right of passage in earning our driver’s license, and many of us were also working and had our own money. We had gotten newfound freedom. We entered school no longer at the bottom of the food chain. A school with more familiar faces than last year. Things were looking up for the class of 2020. But in the rollercoaster we ride, ups are not without their downs.
Summer before sophomore year was as good of a time as any to party and forget about schoolwork, but in that summer, our class faced a tragedy. July 1st, 2017 we lost Kyler Lenz to an ATV racing accident. I would like to spend a moment to honor him, and feel the loss as he should be here with us today in this crazy, unorthodox situation the world is in, I’m sure he would laugh and happily share this proud moment with us. Let us take a moment of silence.
We enter into the building, no longer freshman, our homecoming theme being “Minions.” These cheerful bubbly little guys were a sure sign of things looking up. We’re too young to worry too much about college, the ACT was a problem for next year. So we did what anyone would do, our best in everything, and we had quite a few accomplishments. Cecile Fuchs was a state qualifier for girls tennis, our girls swim team blew the competition out of the water with Hayley Willis placing 3rd in the 200 meter Individual Medley. Mackenzi Matson was a part of the group placing 5th in the 200 Medley Relay and 4th in the 400 Free Relay. Ben Ramminger of the boys swim team placed 4th in the 100 back and 500 free at state. Our forensics team took 2nd place overall in the D2 state tournament and Eliot Pickhardt was a national qualifier in FBLA for Intro to Financial Math.
As the end of the school year was nigh, we realized that we’d made some friends who would now be leaving us. We had more than just the class of 2020 in our friends. It was then that I realized I was already experiencing some of my lasts. The seniors I’d called my friends in forensics were putting on their last performances. I was talking to walls next to them for the last time. I was playing in concert with my band members, watching them be honored for their 4 years of hard work, and as much as we butted heads, I knew I was going to miss seeing my brother’s face in the halls. Always teasing, but always there for me.
We left those doors after our last exam feeling different. We were no longer underclassmen. We had gained friends and experience for a lifetime, but things were only getting tougher from here on out. It’s time to get serious. Seriously.
