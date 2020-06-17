Junior Year: Cali Scholes
When we walked through the doors of DeForest Area High School for the third time, we knew that we were halfway done and were so excited to finally be upperclassmen. For the first time, we truly felt like we were preparing for our plans after high school. With the ACT and so many emails from colleges urging us to apply, we knew that this year was going to be different than past years. We knew there was a lot coming our way and we were ready to hop in and make our mark.
That summer the class of 2020 started our journey with two incredible events when groups of students who went to Germany and the Dominican Republic to immerse themselves in the culture of the country that they were visiting and the language they were studying in school. The GAPP students went to German schools and important, historical sites to learn the basis of Germany’s culture and history. The Dominican Republic Students went to a small village called Angostura where they helped a family build an oven and spoke with a group of young girls that were working to improve their way of life. The DeForest students brought home amazing insight into the languages and cultures they had been studying and memories that they will keep forever.
The junior year kicked off with a bang with us making it to playoffs in football and the homecoming theme being Wizards of Waverly Place. We won the hula hoop contest and we would have won the victory cheer challenge if there wasn’t a rematch, soooooo unfair. Quite a few of the class of 2020 juniors had qualified for state in their own respective sports. Cecile Fuchs in tennis and Ben Ramminger and Haley Willis in Swimming. Adam Horton had made it to sectionals in tennis and Sydney Hahn had also made it to sectionals in track. The athletes of 2020 showed us what they are made of and we were excited to see where they would go the next year as seniors.
Outside of sports, there were plenty of other activities where the class of 2020 strived. Neysa Morales and Sophia Long had contributed to the beautiful murals that now hang in the school’s hallways. Yearbook had won their 4th Gallery of Excellence award from Walsworth, and Max Bashel and Matthew Meinholz were Solo and Ensemble finalists. Our musical was Shrek: the Musical which was a hit, and the spring play was Arsenic and Old Lace. There was a lot of talent from the juniors on stage and behind the scenes. The class of 2020 showed many aspects of leadership, hard work, and passion in both athletics and in their clubs.
Shortly after all the stress of the ACT came prom, which was a night that some were so excited and ready for. With our dresses picked and the dinner reservation set, we were ready to dress to the nines and dance the night away. The prom king and queen were none other than Chloe Bernards and Henry Rhode. After a night of partying with our fellow classmates, it would be a night to remember.
After saying goodbye to all of our senior friends that graduated in 2019, we had realized that this was it and we were finally going to be seniors next year! We had accomplished so much as a class in our junior year and we were ready to show the world what we got now that our year was going to be in the spotlight. We walked out of the DeForest High School doors to summer. We went out thinking that we were ready for anything that came our way the next year. Though we would have never expected what was in hold for us in our senior year.
