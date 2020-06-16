Imagine how hard it is to finish designing a high school yearbook when the last quarter of the school year just disappears. Unfortunately, I don’t have to imagine, because I, along with my fellow yearbook editors, found myself in that situation just a few weeks ago.
It was strange, looking at all those blank pages, and not knowing what to fill them with, and I think a lot of you can probably relate. The spring sports, the prom, the final days of high school, a normal graduation, the layout that we had planned for this year, so entirely wrong.
Our theme for the yearbook is 2020 Vision, and yet, I’m pretty sure that none of us had the foresight to see that this is how our 2020 school year would end. That our last day of in-person high school would not be in June, but would instead be an unassuming Thursday in early March.
And so, like many high school seniors who suddenly found themselves with an abundant amount of free time, a mere few hours into self isolation I opened up Tik Tok.
And boy was I excited to be bombarded with a slew of people ranking everything from childhood TV shows to One Direction songs, teens coercing their parents to participate in trends made all the funnier by their lack of knowledge of said trend, and dance videos that I am certain I will never be able to contort my body into doing (props to those of you who can).
But beyond that, I saw high schoolers from across the country joining together in the awesomeness of this sudden surplus of family time, recounting the perils of adapting to online school, rejoicing over our sudden enrollment at “Zoom University.” And all of a sudden, it just clicked.
Like it or not, we are graduating in a year that will likely be remembered for centuries. Covid-19, and its economic, social, and political ramifications have made our future, and for that matter the world’s future, more unclear than ever. But it's at times like these when our 2020 vision, our hopes for the future and our dreams of a better tomorrow become incredibly important.
Social isolation has not hindered our voices. Be it through instagram pages, online rallies, or even perceptive Tik Toks, each of us has found our own way to finish our high school experience in a manner that is truly groundbreaking. The final pages in our metaphorical yearbooks are not empty, but are instead filled with memories of how our generation redefined what it means to be connected to one another.
The closure to our 12.75 years of in-person education may have been unconventional, but it was certainly by no means less valuable than what we were expecting.
We’ve had opportunities to learn new skills, to get innovative with the ways we interact with the world around us, to mayyyybe binge watch that tv show that we’ve always intended on watching.
And when we come out of isolation, the dedication, the creative-thinking, and the resilience that each of us has gained during this time will be more apparent than ever as we march into the rest of our lives, armed with our memories of a vibrant, albeit rather unique school year.
There’s no doubt that our year didn’t turn out as planned, and I’ve had to do a lot of yearbook reformatting to encapsulate all the unexpectedness of our last quarter of senior year. But I know that our time in isolation has made us all the more equipped to envision a brighter future, a future with blank pages just waiting to be filled.
