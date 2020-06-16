Class of 2020, we made it.
Back in April, I, and I’m sure many of us here, would’ve been wondering if we’d even be sitting here today.
The fear, the tears, the zoom classes attended from the comfort of our own beds, and the countless face masks and hand sanitizer we’ve gone through, we have been through it all, and on this day we have successfully survived what might be the most invigorating emotional rollercoaster of our lives. For that fact, let’s breathe a sigh of relief and give ourselves a pat on the back.
Unfortunately, on what would be a cheerful celebration alongside the rest of our peers, we spend our time in our own homes instead of inside the coliseum.
While wearing your cap and gown today may not feel as rewarding as you may have hoped, we should wear them proudly.
While this year may not have ended the way any of us thought it would, we have spent almost 13 long years working towards this very goal. And guess what seniors?
We did it!
And with that, the Class of 2020 is excited to give Sun Prairie High School a gift to show our appreciation for our time here. Our gift will enhance one of the most used spaces in the building.
We will be giving the Performing Arts Center a large curved sign facing our commons to showcase this space, along with a concession cart used for the various shows and concerts we showcase every year.
We also plan on donating the remainder of our funds to the Sunshine Place, a local organization doing so much for our community, especially during this crisis.
Time will pass, but these gifts will continue to impact Sun Prairie High School for years to come, as well as keeping the memories of our three years here, reminding us of what we have lost, but more importantly, what we have gained.
Thank you!
