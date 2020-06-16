Hello all, I’m Jamal Stone, one of your Class of 2020 graduation speakers. What can I say, we’ve had our senior year ripped away from us and have been going to school 13 years for what? All of this to miss what we’ve all dreamed about since we were young.
I don’t mean to be so negative, but I haven’t been waking up at 6 o'clock in the morning to make it to school at 8 and getting back home at 10 o’clock at night for no reason.
And don’t get me started on the sleepless nights doing work that’s due the next day. We’ve worked so hard, we should be gathered in person to celebrate each other, together.
I can’t pretend to be happy about a virtual graduation. That being said, I can’t and won’t sit here and act like what has happened is a good thing, but I want to recognize the challenges that Sun Prairie High School’s class of 2020 has faced and the opportunities we have to be something more.
A lot of people are hurt by this virus, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally too. And I don’t want to speak for everyone else, but I've had to adapt faster than usual and it has not been an easy task.
There wasn’t really time to process, so please don’t be discouraged. We have seen Sun Prairie adapt and come together in moments like this. We’ve constantly had to endure and make due in times of change and in the process, make sure one another is doing okay.
One thing I’ve noticed is that even though we are all being affected differently, lots of people are taking this time to better themselves. Become something more. Whether that be performance, music, physical art, or working on themself, physically and/or mentally.
Not gonna lie, I’ve been struggling to be constructive during all of this. I’ve tried connecting to the arts, reaching out in times of need, and even trying to be productive with school and work, but let me tell you...It has been my greatest challenge.
As we near the end of our stories here at Sun Prairie High School, both personal and academic, we must remember that each day presents itself with an opportunity to choose to be something more. Something more than a GPA. Something more than an extracurricular activity. Something more than any labels assigned to us throughout our time here. You know I’ve been lucky enough to see you all do some pretty amazing things. You are a group of students who constantly challenge tradition, show kindness to others and ignite a better view of tomorrow.
Most importantly though, I think we can all say that we’ve learned one thing during all of this: to not take life for granted. In a way, we’ve started appreciating our world for what it is, appreciating nature, appreciating our time together.
Today I visualize you all and I see my classmates, my cast-mates, my teammates, my artists, my activists, my class clowns, my athletes, my musicians, my friends, my heroes. Every day I am inspired by each and every one of you to be a better classmate, a better son, a better brother, and a better friend. Something more.
We are something more. We are a unit. We are a family. We are the Sun Prairie graduating class of 2020 and it has been an honor to be on this bumpy journey with all of you. Thank you.
