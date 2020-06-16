Congratulations Sun Prairie High School Class of 2020!

Greetings everyone,
My name is Yasin Bah.
I’ve been a Sun Prairie Cardinal since Pre-K until this very moment.
Growing up in a generation where High School Musical set our expectations of what high school would be like - I’m sure we’re all a little disappointed about how high school ended.
Although we all understand the severity of this pandemic, I’m here to say that all of the emotions you feel are valid and deserve to be heard.
With that being said, I often struggled to find the right words to say while writing this speech.
What words will comfort the broken hearts of my classmates?
What words will make up for the things we missed out on in the last few months?
We lost senior trips.
We lost our last seasons of high school sports.
We lost our last tournaments for our clubs.
We lost the last moments of high school that we’ve been told are the best.
But I think it’s fair to say that we’ve gained more than we’ve lost.
We now know gratitude like no other generation as we watched essential workers rallying for the safety of our community.
We now know selflessness because we had to sacrifice the most memorable part of our senior year for the benefit of our community.
We now know to cherish every single moment like it’s our last because we had no idea that March 12th was our last school day at Sun Prairie High School, but yet we still hold the memories we’ve made close to our hearts.
I say we because we are all one.
We went through this together, and we’ll get through it together.
To MSAN, Forensics, and AVID, thank you for pushing me to be my best self.
To the teachers and administrators, thank you all for going above and beyond our expectations.
To our parents, who have watched their senior struggle and grieve through the loss of their last few months of high school - thank you for your endless support because I’m sure this is hard for you too.
To my fellow graduates, I would like to congratulate you on both your graduation and making it through a period of time our children will read about in the history books.
Continue to be kind and I can’t wait to see the groundbreaking change you all will bring to this world.
Congratulations Sun Prairie High School Class of 2020!
