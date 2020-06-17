Good evening. On behalf of my classmates, I would like to welcome all faculty, family, friends, and guests to Waunakee High School’s Class of 2020 Commencement. I am honored to have the privilege of speaking before you all.
Well, Class of 2020... it’s been a year, but we made it. Though we couldn’t meet in person, myself, the staff of Waunakee high school, and your families could not be more proud of all of your accomplishments. Today is a very important day. For some of us, it is the happiest day of our lives, a moment of triumph and progression. For others, it is the saddest as it marks the end of an era. But, we can all agree the year 2020 will live with us forever. Our year that will live in infamy. Though our experiences have been nothing like we imagined, we will come out stronger, hardened, and prepared for the rest of our lives.
For weeks, all I could muster were those few sentences. I was lost. Confused. Upset. Honestly, after years of looking forward to this speech, I kept pushing it off. I didn’t want to face the four years of friendship, memories, and laughter that molded me into who I am today. I didn’t want to face the struggle of missing our last semester, last school dance, or last sport season. But, I especially didn’t want to face the fact that this was the end, the last page of our high school chapter. No more good mornings from the Waunakee campus, no more reminders to move our cars from staff parking by Ms. Harrison, and, for those of you who know me well, no more comments about my handwriting. But, I guess I can live with that last one.
Life inside during this quarantine has been difficult, really difficult. Someone once said, “You don’t appreciate what you have until it’s gone.” Well, I guess they’re right. I miss you toilet paper. But, in all seriousness, these last few months were unimaginable. We have sacrificed in-person conversations with teammates, teachers, and classmates, prayed that breakingquarantine wouldn’t find out about our latest social media update, dealt with Schoology crashes, unbearably slow WiFi, and website after website popping up blocked, including Yahoo Answers. Seriously, how else is someone supposed to do their Physics homework? But, maybe the most difficult, occupying ourselves for a whole day, every day of the week instead of living our normal lives.
Look, the year 2020 made us grow up much faster than we all expected. In a couple of months, we will be college students, members of the workforce, and adults. We all feel the pressure, the uncertainties, and the fear of living on our own during these unprecedented times. But, in the words of the late Kobe Bryant,
“Everything negative --pressure, challenges, is all an opportunity for me to rise.”
If there is one thing we can all learn from this year, it is to realize what truly matters in life -- how we choose to carry ourselves. We have felt the challenge of this pandemic, but our generation, the Class of 2020, gets to decide how this ends. We have the opportunity to change the world, to rise up, and to make it ours. And, well, after spending the last 12 years of my life with all of you, I know our world is in good hands.
So on that note, welcome. Welcome to the Class of 2020 Commencement of Waunakee High School. Welcome to your future. Thank you.
