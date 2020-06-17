I am greatly saddened that I cannot be speaking in person with you all today, but hope you are happy and healthy. Thank you for tuning into the most absurd graduation ceremony
I will not say “today is the beginning”… because we have all already written a beautiful start to our own stories.
I will not say “be joyful always” because it’s okay to admit when something is not right
I will not say “Today is the first day of the rest of your life”... well because that is quite literally inaccurate.
I will not beat around the bush, this ending is far from ideal. We each have lost something. The small moments especially are hard to say goodbye soon to. Walking in the halls or Warrior Wing Wednesday. Nonetheless, we are here today celebrating the past 12 years of hard work and dedication.
We must become bigger than what we have been in the past. More courageous, resilient, ready to be let free from the comfort and safety of our homes. This is when we start our own chapter, the one we can control and build to be something amazing.
I challenge you to dream big, make mistakes, and experience things that are outside of your comfort zone. That is when the purest growth will occur.
After today though, we do not have to have everything figured out, we all know that plans and expectations can change overnight.
Growing up we all envisioned that graduating seemed so far away… but we’ve reached the end and that most definitely not true.
Although the time flew by, this class has accomplished remarkable things. State Championship Titles, High ACT scores, and getting the AP class credit… but I believe that it is more than the statistics, trophies, and certificates. True accomplishments are the small things, moments in between. Working relentlessly at practice, studying all week for a test, lost games, and failed exams. The true test is perseverance through those times.
It has been beautiful to watch each student excel in their passions, sports, academics, fine arts. Once the next chapter unfolds, we will each use the talents and skills learned to make a difference in the world. 340 different paths, ready to be traveled.
Thank you to all district staff, school board, family, friends, and loved ones for supporting and loving us not only now, but throughout the entirety of our educational career.
We are unlike any other class. There is more waiting for us in this world and some of the best days of our life are yet to come. We are all standing together in union showing the world what we have accomplished, and warning them to watch out, for we will change the world.
