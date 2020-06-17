Like much of the first half of 2020, the Waunakee High School graduation was unprecedented – the first to be celebrated online, through video.
The speeches, music and images reflected on the lost quarter of the school year, as buildings, playgrounds, fields and stadiums closed while Waunakee quarantined to stay safe during a pandemic.
Still, the class of 2020 recognized their strengths through it all, with themes of resiliency, perseverance and leadership during the sacrifices.
Cade Hottman, class president, said the year “will live in infamy” and will stay with the class forever.
But he said, through the experiences, the class “will come out stronger, hardened and prepared for the rest of our lives.”
Hottman said he put off writing his commencement speech.
“I didn’t want to face the struggle of missing our last semester, last school dance, last sports season. But I especially didn’t want to face that this was the end, the last page of our high school chapter,” he said, adding there would be “no more good mornings from the Waunakee campus, no more reminders to move our cars from staff parking by Ms. Harrison.”
But Hottman concluded his speech with the lessons learned. He quoted Kobe Bryant, who said, “Everything negative – pressure, challenges, is an opportunity for me to rise.”
Hottman said the class could learn what truly matters in life.
“We have felt the challenge of this pandemic, but our generation, the Class of 2020, gets to decide how this ends. We have the opportunity to change the world, to rise up, and to make it ours,” Hottman said.
Student Council President Martha Moran touched on some of same themes, noting that each student had lost something.
“The small moments especially are hard to say goodbye soon to. Walking in the halls or Warrior Wing Wednesday. Nonetheless, we are here today celebrating the past 12 years of hard work and dedication,” Moran said.
Moran noted that the loss allowed the class to become more courageous and resilient, “ready to be let free from the comfort and safety of our homes.”
She challenged her fellow classmates to “dream big, make mistakes and experience things that are outside of your comfort zone. That is when the purest growth will occur.”
Moran reflected on the class’ remarkable accomplishments, such as state championship titles, high ACT scores and AP class credits. But she applauded the small accomplishments as well: “working relentlessly at practice, studying all week for a test, lost games and failed exams. The true test is perseverance through those times,” she said.
“Once the next chapter unfolds, we will each use the talents and skills learned to make a difference in the world. 340 different paths, ready to be traveled.”
Directed by Molly Petroff, the Waunakee High School choir then performed Joseph Martin’s “The Awakening,” as scenes of natural beauty such as flowers, Six Mile Creek and Waunakee’s countryside flashed across the screen. That segment too reflected on the losses during the pandemic with photographs of closed playgrounds, Warrior Stadium and Waunakee High School all empty, before showing a collage of all the choir members singing in their own spaces.
Laude students Abigail Schmeiser and Brad Lee then spoke, stressing the losses and lessons learned.
“It’s so easy to focus on everything we’ve lost, everything that would’ve been,” Schmeiser said. “But focusing on that would’ve actually ruined the end of our senior year.”
Schmeiser said her classmates had shown resiliency before, such as when they received a lower grade than hoped for and studied harder, or when they weren’t voted as a class officer but still acted like a leader.
“But now more than ever, I’ve seen this resilience in us. Because even when something like a pandemic seemingly takes away all we hoped for, there is still so much good in lives, and if we stop to look for it and appreciate it, we can face the hardest – or most boring – times with at least a little joy,” Schmeiser said.
Schmeiser challenged the class to keep their eyes open for those little joys and remember that resilience.
“So live, trying to fill the world with compassion, learning, growth, connection, forgiveness and understanding,” she said.
Li remembered the class of 2020’s first day, Sept. 5, 2016, and the last day they attended school together on March 12, 2020.
“Nobody expected it to be our last day treading the halls as a high school senior,” Li said.
“One-thousand two-hundred eighty-four days separate the two. I’m not sure about you, but in these days, there was joy, there was pain, there were successes, there were failures,” Li said, remembering details such as Kokepelli brownies, Warrior Wing Wednesdays and Chef Brian.
While Li said the lost opportunities and experiences ware unfortunate, they allowed the class to “appreciate the foundations in our lives and grow.”
“You never know what tomorrow will bring you,” Li said. “Make the most of what you are given at any moment.”
Li encouraged his classmates to say yes to new experiences such as visiting a new restaurant or an invitation for a date with a cute guy or girl, and though saying yes may take them outside of their comfort zone, it is “necessary in order to live without regret.”
“Go seek discomfort!” Li said.
“You never know where these opportunities may lead you in live and who you may meet. Even if it doesn’t turn out well, you learn and grow from these experiences. Don’t let doubt and regret consume your life,” Li said.
Brian Borowski, who finished his first year as high school principal, spoke about leadership, noting leaders find ways to bring people together.
Borowski said the class of 2020, even when they could not be together, reached out to offer support.
“They shared creative solutions to impossible problems. They opened their hearts to be there for all of us today,” Borowski said.
He quoted Helen Keller, who said, “When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.”
Borowski said even when the high school doors are closed, “we are still a community and we will find ways to celebrate you.”
He told the class that they would not be forgotten, and that their “contributions to the world are just beginning.”
The class of 2020 are the true leaders, Borowski said.
“This class will forever be remembered as the class that showed us all how we can continue to carry one during one of the most challenging times in our history,” Borowski said.
The class showed him was leadership is, he added.
“It is looking at closed doors and finding solutions. It is about working hard, being creative, being positive in the darkest of times and being the one to get things done when others cannot,” Borowski said, encouraging the class to continue to lead and “not lose the light that you have shined on all of us through this pandemic.”
The commencement ended with photographs of each graduate wearing cap and gown, often accompanied by messages thanking friends, family and teachers for their support through high school. It will certainly be remembered throughout Waunakee’s history.
