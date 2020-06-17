Back in elementary school when we still had outdoor recess three times a day, I thought it’d be pretty cool to graduate in 2020. The numbers repeat themselves in a satisfying way that none of the years around us do, and it just seemed so far in the future. Surely we’d all know exactly what our lives were going to look like by then. Granted, I didn’t realize that 2020 would be the spring of online school with slow internet, cancelled sports seasons, missed last chances, and FaceTime calls with friends because we don’t see them in school everyday like we used to. It was unexpected, to say the least, and certainly not what I would’ve chosen.
If you had told me this is what the end of our senior year was going to be like before this happened, I would’ve assumed it was going to be a pretty crappy senior year. It’s so easy to focus on everything we’ve lost, everything that would’ve been. But focusing on that would’ve actually ruined the end of our senior year.
We’ve shown resilience before this year: that moment when you might not have made varsity but you kept playing the sport you love anyway, that time when you got a lower grade than you hoped on one of Mr. Rotzenberg’s chem tests but you just studied harder for the next one, the year you maybe weren’t voted to be an officer but you still acted like a leader anyway, or that one essay for Mr. Stenz’s class that you couldn’t for the life of you figure out how to write but you somehow turned it in on time.
But now more than ever, I’ve seen this resilience in us. Because even when something like a pandemic seemingly takes away all we hoped for, there is still so much good in our lives, and if we stop to look for it and appreciate it, we can face even the hardest--or most boring--times with at least a little joy.
And from the number of people I’ve seen out walking and enjoying sporadic seventy degree weather or playing games with their family or calling their friends or maybe just enjoying that extra time we have to sleep in, we’ve found some of that joy. We’re still here--albeit virtually--celebrating the culmination of years of hard work, fun, learning, and relationships that we’ve built.
So as each of us go forward with our lives, whether we stay close or go far away, whether we’re going to learn in college, to serve in the military, to start our career, or to take a year to just explore the expanse of the world we live in... wherever life may take us, keep your eyes open for the little joys, keep in mind that resilience. We’re all stronger than we believe.
The future is uncertain. It always is--and while that means that we don’t know if we’ll get to go to college in the fall or what our life will look like in twenty years--that’s what gives us the chance to do what we want with it, to shape the world to be how we envision it. So live, trying to fill the world with compassion, learning, growth, connection, forgiveness, and understanding. Strive to look for the good in other people, even the people you think you hate. Everyone has at least a little good in them. Make the world better in any way you can, whether it be through a profession with dreams to change the world, authentic support for a friend, or just holding a door for a stranger with a genuine smile and hello.
And know, even when it feels like you can do none of that, even when it feels like your world is crashing down around you and you have no idea where to go from here, you’ve got this. You’re strong enough to handle whatever it is life has thrown your way. I’ve watched us grow up together for thirteen years now, and the way we’ve approached those years and these past couple months makes me proud to be a part of this class, to be experiencing this time here with all of you, graduating in 2020.
Congrats!
