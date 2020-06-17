In these strange and unprecedented times, I welcome you to our (virtual) commencement! Congratulations to all graduates of Waunakee High School’s Class of 2020; it is great to see everyone here before we head out in our own pursuits, whether we are a short drive or a long flight away. Greetings to family, friends, students, staff, faculty, administration, and many more. We recognize each and every one of you for supporting us graduates in our endeavors and for being here to celebrate this memorable achievement.
Tuesday, September 5th, 2016: hoarding into the commons, we anxiously await the start of the freshman orientation day. Excitement and optimism for what the future has in store radiate from the new outfits and smiles worn, while stress and uncertainty lurk beneath the surface of our skin. The red digital clocks in the commons turn 8:15 am, and teachers briskly usher us into the darkness of the PAC. Filing into our seats, Mr. Kersten greets us with a warm welcome and shares a great deal of insight, marking the beginning of our high school experience.
Thursday, March 12th, 2020: with a half-empty commons, any student could tell that it is the day prior to a long-awaited spring break. The hours fly past as we are all ready for a week off from school; it is the perfect time to sit back, relax, and fully develop senioritis (yes, even me) as we near the final stretch; however, nobody expected it to be our last day treading the halls as a high school senior.
One-thousand two-hundred eighty-four days seperate the two; I’m not sure about you but in these days, there was joy, there was pain, there were successes, there were failures, there was making new friends, there was leaving old friends, there were long nights full of fun, there were long nights crammed with studying, there were Kokepelli Brownies, there were certainly lots of Warrior Wing Wednesdays and Chef Brian, and there were sacrifices made. In the moment, the high school experience may have seemed lengthy, but with the end suddenly cut short, we reminisce the unforgettable nights spent with our peers: the game winning drives, the late night kwik trip runs, the deep conversations at three in the morning, and the caffeine-induced all nighters.
Losing the past few months after working so hard to reach this point in our lives is unfortunate; however, it also allows us to appreciate the foundations in our lives and grow. We take many of the liberties intertwined with life for granted. I’m sure many of you have already, but take a moment to reflect upon the opportunities and experiences lost: spending time with your friends, going out to eat, playing your sports, going out to shop at any time, socializing at school, and much more. We hold all of these things dearly, yet they were taken away in a matter of seconds. The future is full of uncertainty, so live without regrets. You never know what tomorrow will bring you; make the most of what you are given at any moment. Realize that most opportunities come once in life, dissipating at any moment: say yes to visiting a new restaurant, say yes to the date with that cute guy/girl, say yes to that road trip with your parents (even if it sounds lame). Yes, you will definitely find yourself outside of your comfort zone, but that is necessary in order to live without regret.
Go seek discomfort! Our transition into college and adulthood is one of the last times in our lives that we will have a clean slate to start, so don’t hesitate and let fear constrain you. I challenge you all to do so in the first semester of college: find new friends, experience something different, taste different foods, join a club you never thought of joining, say yes! You never know where these opportunities may lead you in life and who you may meet. Even if it doesn’t turn out well, you learn and grow from those experiences. Don’t let doubt and regret consume your life. Live spontaneously! Thank you, and congratulations once again, class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.