Taxpayers in the Cambridge School District will see a $2.4 million operational school referendum on the April ballot.
The Cambridge School Board voted Thursday, Jan. 5 to set the April referendum, a $2.4 million yearly recurring referendum. This will allow the district to exceed its tax levy limit by $2.4 million per year, paid for by taxpayers.
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity.
Board members and administrators say the district is facing a budget hole, and that a referendum would help maintain current district services. Some of the focuses for the funding included sustaining small class sizes, curriculum and the district’s one-to-one technology initiatives.
The board considered referendum options between $1.78 million and $2.6 million. The lower end of the spectrum would make ends meet, administrators said, as the district prepares for a potential budget shortfall over $1 million, while the $2.6 million would allow the district to maintain its offerings.
Board members previously shared concerns about pursuing a referendum after hearing from alarmed community members who had recently received their tax bills. But, board members said in the end they agreed that the district ultimately needed more funds. All the board members said they could support the $2.4 million option.