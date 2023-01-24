The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary is seeking Waterloo high school students to apply to attend Badger Girls State this summer.
The 78th session of Badger Girls State will be June 18-23 at the UW-Oshkosh campus.
All Waterloo Junior Girls should investigate the opportunity to be a participant in the Badger Girls State program. This is a leadership conference where you learn by doing.
Students can contact their high school counselor, the Waterloo American Legion Badger Girls State chairman Sharon Burbach at 920-478-3242, or Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152.
More information: www.alabgs.org
This opportunity is sponsored by the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233.
The American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State (ALABGS) Is designed to train future women in the science of government and to develop their leadership skills. The program has grown to over 725 citizens yearly and continues to be a major project of the Department of Wisconsin’s American Legion Auxiliary. This program does not discriminate against race, creed, or color.
Potential leadership qualities of candidates are evaluated by local high school educators and ALA units. Prospective delegates must meet all of the following criteria before being considered a candidate to attend.
1. Be enrolled in the junior year of a Wisconsin public, parochial, private or home school whether she resides in Wisconsin or a neighboring state.
2. Have interest in government and citizenship.
3. Have outstanding qualities of leadership, good moral character, cooperativeness, dependability and participation in extra-curricular activities.
4. Have a scholastic rating in the upper half of her class.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
