The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 will celebrate its member anniversaries, and its support of the Badger Girls State program, with a gathering on Aug. 15.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Waterloo. The August meeting this year will be a dual program that features Badger Girl representatives to share a summary of what they experienced at Badger Girls State 2022. A
The Badger girls will review and share with us their experience at Badger Girls State in Oshkosh, June 19-24.
The unit will also be honoring our members who are celebrating anniversary years in the auxiliary.
Family members, and friends are welcome to attend, or anyone interested in sharing the memories regarding this auxiliary program. The night will include some presentations to BGS representatives and service year members.
This is a great opportunity for the girls to promote one of the most prestigious American Legion Auxiliary programs, and mingle and serve others by sharing their stories as Badger Girls.
The American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State program is the most recognized program of the ALA. The American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State government and leadership conference is designed to train future states women in the science of government and to develop their leadership skills.
It affords participants an opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens by informing them about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship and hopefully encourages their participation in the democratic process as they progress into adulthood.
This " hands on" method is unique and extremely effective. Each day is focused on the various aspects of state government and functions according to the laws of the State of Wisconsin.
Additional benefit is the completion of this program also gives them the chance to apply for special scholarship opportunities. The Auxiliary unit hopes all who attend will be instilled with a greater understanding of what it means to be an American citizen, instill in them the understanding of American traditions, and stimulate a desire to maintain our democratic government process. BGS is meant to develop leadership skills and instill pride as American citizens. Congratulations to all participants of the 2022 Badger Girls State Leadership Conference.