Waterloo Badger Girls State representatives

Pictured above are the three Badger Girls State representatives for the area. 

 Courtesy of Sharon Burbach, Waterloo Auxiliary

The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 will celebrate its member anniversaries, and its support of the Badger Girls State program, with a gathering on Aug. 15.

The group will meet at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Waterloo. The August meeting this year will be a dual program that features Badger Girl representatives to share a summary of what they experienced at Badger Girls State 2022. A