Waterloo Legion Post 233 has become a partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Program. We’ve been in contact with Major General, Retired, Peter M. Aylward who is the Program Director. Through this initiative Post 233 will represent our grateful Nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families, especially those who have lost loved ones. This program’s goal is to honor and thank America’s 6.4 million living veterans of the 9 million who served on active duty from Nov 1, 1955—May 15, 1975. The Department of Defense estimates we are losing more than 500 of these veterans every day so we are acting now to do what should have been done 50 years ago.
This national commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense and launched by the President in May 2012. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law by the President in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. ANY living veteran that served on active duty in any branch of the military any time during 11-1-55 to 5-15-75, regardless of location or duty assignment is eligible to receive one Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin on behalf of a grateful Nation.
This March Post 233 will be commemorating selected Vietnam Era Veterans with a special ceremony and awarding of a special lapel pin on behalf of a grateful Nation.
Contact Dennis Loomis 920-988-3665 for additional information.
Meetings of Legion Post 233: 4th Monday of each month at 7 PM at Legion Post 9250 Highway 89, Waterloo, WI