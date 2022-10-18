To all Waterloo area veterans,

Waterloo Legion Post 233 has become a partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Program. We’ve been in contact with Major General, Retired, Peter M. Aylward who is the Program Director. Through this initiative Post 233 will represent our grateful Nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families, especially those who have lost loved ones. This program’s goal is to honor and thank America’s 6.4 million living veterans of the 9 million who served on active duty from Nov 1, 1955—May 15, 1975. The Department of Defense estimates we are losing more than 500 of these veterans every day so we are acting now to do what should have been done 50 years ago.