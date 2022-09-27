Waterloo High School will celebrate its Homecoming Week from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 this year. This year's theme is 'Reality Shows.'
The class themes are:
Freshman: America’s Got Talent
Morning by Francis And The Lights
Arr. Gavin Olson
Sophomores: Dance Moms
Cheap Thrills by Sia
Arr. Michael Brown
Juniors: Duck Dynasty
Sharp Dressed Man performed by ZZ Top
Arr. Paul Murtha
Seniors: The Bachelor
Bad Romance performed by Lady Gaga
Arr. Jay Dawson
Faculty: Survivor
I Will Survive by Fredrick Perren
Dress up days are:
Monday: PJ
Tuesday: Western/Flannel
Wednesday: USA
Thursday: Theme
Friday: Maroon & Gold/Powder Puff
Homecoming activities include:
Macho Volleyball during FLEX on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thursday Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7.
Hallway Decorations Hallways must be decorated after school on Friday, Sept.30. Clean-up is after school on Friday, Oct. 7.
Float Building Saturday, Oct. 1 11-5 and finishes on Monday, Oct. 3 6:30-8:30. After the parade, floats should be displayed by the football field and picked up on Saturday morning.
Parade and Skit Night Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade line up begins at 5:40 in Van Holton’s or the Burger King parking lots with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. and skit night following at 7 p.m.. The king & queen will be announced at skit night. Admission to skit night will be available at the main high school entrance only. The cost is $3 for adults, $2 for students and free for children under 5. This is the Student Council’s major fundraiser of the year. You are helping support high school dances and other student activities
Elementary Parade the band will lead the Homecoming court through the high, MS, IS and elementary schools at 10:45 on Oct. 7
Powder Puff Game on Oct. 7 in the afternoon, with halftime routines
Homecoming Game at 7 p.m. vs. Clinton on Oct. 7. Court will be announced at halftime, with performances by the Waterloo Band
Homecoming Dance: Red Carpet & Roses Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8-11 p.m. with the Grand March at 8:30. The cost is $10 per student. $1 for spectators
This year's representatives are:
Senior representatives: Maddelyn Webster and Rick Ugorji, Taylor Noel and Connor Bergeron, Grace Marty and Jordan Cook, Brooke Lauersdorf and Bradee Haberman, Sophia Schneider and Gabino Garcia
Junior reps: Ashlyn Albrecht and Aidan Hamann
Sophomore reps: Emmy Schulenburg and Kyle Hostetler
Freshmen reps: Evelyn Mendez-Gonzalez and Andy Carrillo