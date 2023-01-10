In the picture from left to right is Dale Gajdosik (Rio), Linda K w/Joe Kilian (Waterloo), wife Nancy w/Robert Krueger (Juneau), wife Janelle w/Glen Soldner (Waterloo), wife Betty w/Darrel Riley (Waterloo), and Deb Krueger, Unit 233 Aux. President, Dennis Loomis, Legion Post 233 of Waterloo. (Don Bonack-absent)
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and their American Legion Auxiliary becomes a Proud Partner with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration program. Partners are Local, state, and national organizations, businesses, sports franchises and governmental agencies that have committed to publicly and individually thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the nation.
Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey Legion Post 233 and Auxiliary hosted on January 7th, 2023, a commemorative ceremony for several of their local Vietnam Veterans. The legion representative Dennis Loomis and auxiliary president Deb Krueger were instrumental in bringing this program to the forefront. The moderator for the day was U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, Dale Gajdosic from Rio, WI. Assisting him was Dennis and Deb with special packets presented to the veterans. Additionally, were two members of the Waterloo Patriots club, Corryn Retzloff, who read a special patriotic poem and Maren Dolphin assisted in the kitchen. Contributing also, for the ceremony and lunch were legion and auxiliary members for duties regarding this celebration
In March of 2017, the President signed into law “Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017” designating March 29th as the National Vietnam Day---a day set aside in perpetuity for our Nation to thank and honor all Vietnam Veterans.
This national Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by the President in May of 2012. Humphrey-Wilsey Post 233 and its Auxiliary Unit chose the 50th Anniversary of the war to bring this program to life in Waterloo. This public gesture of hosting a War Commemoration Ceremony for members of their unit and local men who served in Vietnam, and their families was to show and recognize their service and sacrifice for our country. This is the first of more to come for Vietnam Veterans in Waterloo and surrounding area.
Each living veteran who served at any time on active duty in the U.S. Armed forces, regardless of location, during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975 is eligible to receive one Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin on behalf of a grateful nation. “A Lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks”
This lapel pin is one of a kind and only one will ever be issued to a Vietnam Veteran. The recipients receiving their pins from Waterloo in this ceremony were: Joe Kilian, Glen Soldner, Richard Yelk, Darrel Riley, of Unit 233, Waterloo and Robert Krueger of Juneau. Absent was Don Bonack (Waterloo).
Be watchful of the next Waterloo tribute for more Vietnam Veterans and their families to be honored and thanked. The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration exists to fill 5 objectives. Come to the next scheduled ceremony to learn what our nation thinks, and to honor those who served.
Following the presentation, a light lunch and social hour was held with many stories being shared. Please thank your Vietnam servicemen for their service and sacrifices. If interested in participating with your local legion and auxiliary in future Commemoration Ceremony programs, please contact Dennis Loomis 920-988-3665, or Deb Krueger (920) 366-0152.