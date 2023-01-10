The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and their American Legion Auxiliary becomes a Proud Partner with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration program. Partners are Local, state, and national organizations, businesses, sports franchises and governmental agencies that have committed to publicly and individually thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the nation.

Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey Legion Post 233 and Auxiliary hosted on January 7th, 2023, a commemorative ceremony for several of their local Vietnam Veterans. The legion representative Dennis Loomis and auxiliary president Deb Krueger were instrumental in bringing this program to the forefront. The moderator for the day was U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, Dale Gajdosic from Rio, WI. Assisting him was Dennis and Deb with special packets presented to the veterans. Additionally, were two members of the Waterloo Patriots club, Corryn Retzloff, who read a special patriotic poem and Maren Dolphin assisted in the kitchen. Contributing also, for the ceremony and lunch were legion and auxiliary members for duties regarding this celebration