A busy cafeteria
Buy Now

Waterloo students are pictured during lunch on Oct. 24 in the high school cafeteria, where all district student, ages 4 through 18, eat every day.

 Lauren Henning

The Waterloo School District is looking to add harsher penalties for racist and discriminatory behavior from students, following two recent incidents involving racism.

The Waterloo School Board began discussing changes to the student handbook related to disciplinary action at its Feb. 13 meeting.