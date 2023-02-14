The Waterloo School District is looking to add harsher penalties for racist and discriminatory behavior from students, following two recent incidents involving racism.
The Waterloo School Board began discussing changes to the student handbook related to disciplinary action at its Feb. 13 meeting.
The board is considering raising the consequences for student behavior related to discrimination.
Superintendent Brian Henning said the proposed change comes after a couple recent incidents involving racism between students.
“We’ve had two incidents recently of student behavior in the district that dealt with race related inappropriate behavior,” Henning said. “That prompted some discussion abomg some parents and school leadership, (asking) ‘are we doing enough to deter this kind of behavior?’”
Henning said he couldn’t share specifics on the incidents, due to student confidentiality requirements, but led to administrators questioning discipline standards.
“Our discussion has been around behavior related to race but it really encompasses all protected classes and...discrimination,” Henning said.
The move would raise the consequences of a first offense of discriminatory behavior from a one-day suspension to a two-day suspension. Administrators said the consequence of a second offense would rise to a three day or more suspension, along with possible referral to Waterloo Police and possible mandated counseling.
And under the proposed changes, a third offense could warrant expulsion, administrators say.
Superintendent Brian Henning said the changes would double the consequences for discriminatory behavior, and in Monday’s meeting, called the change “probably long overdue.”
Board member Sara Cummings questioned adding information in the handbook related to protecting students following an incident, potentially allowing for students to be moved from classes where they might feel unsafe.
And board member Kate Lewandowski asked for clarification around language giving administrators discretion to judge individual cases.
Henning said that last year, language was added to the handbook to allow principals and administrators to make decisions case by case, based on any variable circumstances that might come up. But, Henning said, that language would likely be removed in this edit, saying flexibility may make it harder to enforce, and set consequences no matter what would be easier.
“The district has always taken a zero tolerance approach to racist behavior,” School Board president Matt Schuster said.
Administrators plan to firm up the language in the policy and bring it back to the board for approval on March 1.
“It’s good that as a district we’re having these discussions, because sometimes they are tough discussions. And making things more strict when it comes to consequences for this kind of behavior is a good thing,” Henning said.
“No matter how strict we make the rules and discipline, at some point a kid is going to make a bad decision. That’s the sad part about it. I wish there was a way for us to eliminate the behavior. I’m not excusing it, I’ve yet to find the lever to make poor choices and bad behavior go away completely. We can only respond when it happens,” he continued.