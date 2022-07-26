TYLER CHADWICK
Buy Now

Tyler Chadwick fires in a pitch for Marshall High School in the spring of 2020.

 File photo

One of Marshall High School's most highly touted recent graduates has found a potential opportunity at the next level of competition. Tyler Chadwick, a 2020 graduate, has always had high hopes in the world of baseball as a 6'5" pitcher. 

Tuesday, July 19, those aspirations turned into a reality. After going undrafted in both 2020 and 2021, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chadwick in the 19th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Amateur Draft with pick No. 574. 

Tags