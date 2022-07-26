One of Marshall High School's most highly touted recent graduates has found a potential opportunity at the next level of competition. Tyler Chadwick, a 2020 graduate, has always had high hopes in the world of baseball as a 6'5" pitcher.
Tuesday, July 19, those aspirations turned into a reality. After going undrafted in both 2020 and 2021, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chadwick in the 19th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Amateur Draft with pick No. 574.
It's been a long and winding road for Chadwick to get to this point. He was an early star for the Cardinals on the diamond. He was a 2nd team all-conference selection as a freshman, but that recognition came for his duties as the team's catcher. His talent was undeniable on the mound the following two seasons as he earned 1st team all-conference honors as a pitcher as both a sophomore and a junior.
He was also a standout on Marshall's football and basketball teams. He was named 2nd team all-conference in basketball as a junior and 1st team all-conference as a senior.
His true calling was pitching, however. He was phenomenal for Marshall as a junior in 2019. He pitched just 23 innings on the year but led the team with a whopping 45 strikeouts. He turned in the lowers ERA on the team, 3.04, and also had a 1.652 WHIP.
As he headed into his final season as a Cardinal, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The 2020 spring season was cancelled entirely, hanging Chadwick out to dry. He kept sharp by competing in the Perfect Game League in Iowa.
The pandemic could not keep Chadwick's career down for long. His stellar prep career had earned him a scholarship offer with West Virginia University. Chadwick pitched just 10.2 innings for the Mountaineers as a freshman in 2021. He continued his strikeout trend from high school with 17.
Following the season, Chadwick decided a change of scenery was necessary. He took his talents over to Iowa Western, where he had more of an opportunity to showcase his abilities. He made 20 pitching appearances for the Reivers, pitching 28 innings and striking out 32 batters with an ERA of 3.21.
This impressive body of work was enough for the Cincinnati Reds to make the decision to select him. He now has the option to enter the Reds' farm system or return to school. Draftees must make this decision by Monday, Aug. 1 at 5 pm.