Sports Editor
CROSS COUNTRY
Home meets are in bold
-
Aug. 23: at Westby, 5 pm
Sept. 1: at Deerfield/Cambridge, 4 pm
Sept. 8: at Poynette, 4:15 pm
Sept. 13: Dana Waddell Invitational, 4:30 pm
Sept. 16: at Rio, 4:30 pm
Sept. 22: at Westfield, 4 pm
Sept. 30: at Lake Mills Golf Course, 7:20 pm
Oct. 8: at Albany, 9 am
Oct. 15: Capitol - South Conference meet at Wisconsin Heights, 10 am
Oct. 22: WIAA sectionals
--
FOOTBALL
Home games are in bold
Eastern Suburban Conference games are in italics
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted
Aug. 12: Scrimmage at Fall River, 5 pm
Aug. 18: at Johnson Creek
Aug. 26: vs. Black Hawk/Warren
Sept. 1: vs. Horicon/Hustisford
Sept. 9: at Clinton
Sept. 16: at Waterloo
Sept. 23: vs. Dodgeland
Sept. 30: at Cambridge
Oct. 7: vs. Palmyra-Eagle (Homecoming)
Oct. 14: vs. Markesan
Oct. 21: WIAA playoffs begin
VOLLEYBALL
Capitol - South Conference games are in italics
-all games are at 6:30 pm unless otherwise noted
Aug. 20: Scrimmage at Luther Prep, 9 am
Aug. 27: Monticello Invitational, 8:30 am
Sept. 6: at Belleville
Sept. 8: vs. Waterloo
Sept. 10: Sauk Prairie Invitational, 9 am
Sept. 13: at Wisconsin Heights
Sept. 15: vs. Cambridge
Sept. 17: Fall River Invitational, 9 am
Sept. 20: vs. New Glarus
Sept. 24: Westfield Invitational, 9 am
Sept. 27: vs. Belleville
Sept. 29: at New Glarus
Oct. 1: Rio Invitational, 9 am
Oct. 4: at Waterloo
Oct. 11: vs. Wisconsin Heights
Oct. 13: at Cambridge
Oct. 18: WIAA regionals begin
