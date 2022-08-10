Sports Editor
CROSS COUNTRY
-
Sept. 1: Invitational at River Bend Park, 4 pm
Sept. 3: Invitational at Lodi High School
Sept. 8: Invitational at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course
Sept. 13: Invitational, location TBD, 4:30 pm
Sept. 17: Invitational at Belleville High School, 9 am
Oct. 6: Ivitational at Fox Lake Golf Course, 4 pm
Oct. 10: Invitational at Columbus Country Club, 4 pm
Oct. 15: Capitol Conference meet at Wisconsin Heights (Lions Park), 10 am
--
FOOTBALL
Home games are in bold
Eastern Suburban Conference games are in italics
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted
Aug. 18: vs. Pecatonica/Argyle
Aug. 26: at Riverdale
Sept. 2: vs. Markesan
Sept. 9: at Cambridge
Sept. 16: vs. Marshall
Sept. 23: at Palmyra-Eagle
Sept. 30: at Dodgeland
Oct. 7: vs. Clinton
Oct. 14: vs. Horicon/Hustisford
VOLLEYBALL
Capitol - South Conference games are in italics
-all games are at 6:30 pm unless otherwise noted
Aug. 20: Scrimmage at Waunakee High School, 9 am
Aug. 26: Tournament at UW-Whitewater, 9 am
Aug. 27: Tournament at UW-Whitewater, 8 am
Sept. 1: vs. Wisconsin Heights
Sept. 6: at New Glarus
Sept. 8: at Marshall
Sept. 10: Tournament at Fall River High School, 9 am
Sept. 13: vs. Cambridge
Sept. 15: at Belleville
Sept. 16: Invitational at Milwaukee Sting Center, 4 pm
Sept. 17: Invitational at Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 am
Sept. 20: at Wisconsin Heights
Sept. 24: Invitational at Lake Country Lutheran High School, 8 am
Sept. 27: vs. New Glarus
Sept. 29: vs. Belleville
Oct. 4: vs. Marshall
Oct. 11: at Cambridge
Oct. 15: Tournament at Randolph High School, 8 am
