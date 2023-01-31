It’s been about three years since Eric Ford first started putting food out for his neighbors.
“I went to the Piggly Wiggly one day, and I heard this young lady with two kids saying, ‘I sure wish somebody would start a pantry here,’” the Waterloo resident said. “I said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool.’”
And that’s exactly what he did, on a simple table in his own front yard. For three years, Ford has kept the humble pantry stocked with canned goods, simple household supplies and whatever else he can buy. Despite its size, the pantry sees plenty of use.
“You wouldn’t believe it,” Ford said. “I’m stocking up every day.”
But until recently, his work was limited by the table’s exposure to the elements.
“I kept telling my wife, ‘One day, I’m going to be blessed, somebody is going to build me a box out there,’” Ford said in a recent interview. “I didn’t know it was coming this soon.”
Enter the Tri-County Twisters, a local 4-H club who in November completed construction of a small shelter for Ford’s pantry.
The Twisters—made up of 25 children ranging in age from kindergarten to recent high school graduates and hailing from the Columbus, Sun Prairie and Waterloo communities—first set to work on the project in August.
“Eric had had that table out forever and it was never protected from the weather or anything like that,” said Kristi Carnahan, a parent who first brought the idea to the club. “We wanted to build him something.”
With the help of local businesses and a grant from umbrella organization Dodge County 4-H, the Twisters set to work planning and constructing the box.
Steve Parker from Waterloo Blooms donated time and materials to the project, KPress & Trends donated a plaque and Night Owl Creations donated lettering for the box’s plexiglass doors, Carnahan said.
“It gave the kids a chance to learn a little bit about construction and planning, and it helps make sure that anyone who needs access to food gets it,” Carnahan said.
Ford said the new shelter has been doing just that.
“It’s been helping a lot,” he said. “Especially with the canned foods. Now I can put more toilet paper and more socks out there, too.”
The grant that helped fund the Twisters’ project comes from a fund aimed at promoting 4-H in local communities, group leader Karen Weihert said. To her, the club helps young people build important life skills like teamwork and responsibility.
“It’s a safe spot for kids to learn about the world around them. They work together.” Weihert said. “The leaders and adults help, but the kids are the ones making the decisions.”
To Ford, the group’s decision to help his small pantry was a meaningful one.
“I want to tell all the kids thank you for your hard work. I love it, I love what they did,” he said. “There are good people out here, man.”
Ford’s pantry is located at 242 North Monroe St. in Waterloo. He said all community members are welcome to use it or to drop off supplies, but he asked that donations come in the form of food and other goods, not money.