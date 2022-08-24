Wiener and Kraut Day 2022
The weekend celebration includes 75 vendors located throughout downtown Waterloo and Firemen’s Park, as well as city-wide garage sales and church sales. Wieners and kraut will be available for sale on South Monroe Street and at the bingo hall in Firemen’s Park.

 Harrison Freuck

The 62nd annual Wiener and Kraut Day is just about two weeks away. The Waterloo festival will run from Sept. 8 to 10.

