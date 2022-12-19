The rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo in girls basketball has been a lopsided one. The Cardinals of Marshall had beaten the Pirates of Waterloo in 30 straight contests dating back to January of 2007. Things felt different as these two teams met on Friday, Dec. 16 at Marshall High School.

Waterloo entered with a veteran squad that had the record to show for it. The Pirates were in the midst of a six-game winning streak entering the game and sat at 6-1 overall. Marshall, on the other hand, had survived an absolute gauntlet of non-conference games and entered this Capitol - South conference opener with a 4-5 record. 

Marshall senior Allie Rateike (10) uses a screen from senior Halle Weisensel (12) to drive the lane against Waterloo on Friday, Dec. 16. She would score a game-high 25 points in the contest. 
Marshall junior guard Wynn Held drives on Waterloo senior guard Ava Jaehnke in a Capitol - South conference matchup at Marshall High School on Friday, Dec. 16.
Waterloo junior guard Brenna Huebner attempts to drive in the line at Marshall on Friday, Dec. 16. She's guarded by senior Kaitlin Jesberger (3), freshman Kennedy Weisensel (11), and junior Wynn Held (1).

GBB: MARSHALL 64, WATERLOO 55

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 3 1 2-2 11
3 K. Jesberger 2 1 1-4 8
10 A. Rateike 8 3 0-1 25
11 K. Weisensel 2 0 0-0 4
12 H. Weisensel 5 0 6-9 16
TOTALS - 20 5 9-16 64
WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 0 0 1-2 1
3 K. Webster 2 0 3-3 7
12 A. Jaehnke 2 2 1-2 11
13 J. Asik 1 2 0-0 8
20 T. Blundell 1 2 7-10 15
21 B. Huebner 5 0 3-5 13
22 A. Albrecht 0 0 0-1 0
TOTALS - 11 6 15-23 55

