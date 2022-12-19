Waterloo junior guard Brenna Huebner attempts to drive in the line at Marshall on Friday, Dec. 16. She's guarded by senior Kaitlin Jesberger (3), freshman Kennedy Weisensel (11), and junior Wynn Held (1).
The rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo in girls basketball has been a lopsided one. The Cardinals of Marshall had beaten the Pirates of Waterloo in 30 straight contests dating back to January of 2007. Things felt different as these two teams met on Friday, Dec. 16 at Marshall High School.
Waterloo entered with a veteran squad that had the record to show for it. The Pirates were in the midst of a six-game winning streak entering the game and sat at 6-1 overall. Marshall, on the other hand, had survived an absolute gauntlet of non-conference games and entered this Capitol - South conference opener with a 4-5 record.
One streak had to break, and it was Waterloo's. Marshall utilized a strong second half of turnovers and transition buckets, primarily from senior guard Allie Rateike, and earned a 64-55 victory.
"We were definitely ready to go," Marshall head coach Dan Nickel said. "The girls were excited and pumped up. We knew this was a good Waterloo team. We knew we'd get their best shot, but I think we were prepared to handle it."
"We were in the game the entire way," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "I don't even think that was our best game we've played, either. If a few things go differently late in the game, we could be talking about a different outcome. I think we'll continue to learn and grow from this, but Marshall hit the shots they needed to. It is what it is."
This rivalry matchup was an interesting clash of play styles. Waterloo's offense hinges on driving the ball, so Marshall implemented a full court man press to frustrate ball handlers and sank into a 1-3-1 zone in the half court. Waterloo chose to remain in man defense when Marshall had the ball but put an added emphasis on crashing the boards for rebounds against the shorter Cardinals.
The first half was neck-and-neck the entire way through. The Pirates held the early advantage thanks to some hot shooting as senior guard Ava Jaehnke and junior wing Tess Blundell knocked down back-to-back three-point shots. Marshall would soon return serve with a pair of triples from seniors Kaitlin Jesberger and Allie Rateike.
Rateike was Marshall's offensive lifeblood in the first half. She scored 15 of the Cardinals' 24 points thanks to three three-point shots and some tough drives through the lane.
Waterloo would also finish the first half with 24 points. Despite Rateike's scoring outburst, it felt like the Pirates controlled the pace. At one point in the first half, Marshall had seven team fouls compared to Waterloo's zero as the Pirates were relentless in their efforts to drive the lane. This resulted in plenty of free throw opportunities as Waterloo buried eight in the first half alone.
"We really wanted to be on the attack," Haberkorn said. "It was a goal to get them in foul trouble and stay in the game. We hit some big shots and did a good job defensively."
The Pirates took their shooting skills from the free throw line to the three point line in the second half. Blundell got the party started with a triple and senior guard Julia Asik nailed back-to-back threes of her own.
This scoring outburst wasn't enough to fully pull away, however. Marshall was making a habit of scoring transition buckets thanks to its plucky and opportunistic defense. Freshman Kennedy Weisensel was gifted back-to-back wide open layups thanks to this, and her big sister senior Halle Weisensel followed that up with an emphatic and-1 bucket. This helped stop the bleeding as Waterloo managed a 41-37 lead.
Then, Marshall really turned on the jets. The Cardinals erupted into a 17-3 run, fueled by six points each from both Rateike and Halle Weisensel as well as five from senior guard Wynn Held. Marshall was buying more and more buckets in the transition game. The Pirates just couldn't keep up as Marshall assumed a 54-44 lead.
The two teams traded buckets late, but Marshall's scoring explosion proved to be too much to overcome. The Cardinals walked away with a 64-55 victory, but not without a valiant effort from a hungry Waterloo side.
"It's a good confidence builder to get us ready for the gauntlet of Capitol - South basketball," Nickel said of the hard-fought win.
Next up for Marshall, the Cardinals will participate in a two-day tournament at Dodgeland High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 to close out the 2022 calendar year. They return to action in 2023 with a road trip to Capitol - South opponent Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Jan. 5.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates are about to enter a three-game non-conference road stand. They'll travel to Pardeeville on Thursday, Dec. 22, to Evansville on Friday, Dec. 30, and to Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Jan. 3.