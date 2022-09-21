The annual Main Street Mania festival, hosted by the Marshall Area Business Association, will be Sept. 24 in downtown Marshall.
A group of girls takes a free hayride during Main Street Mania in downtown Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 25.
A member of the Marshall Lions Club fries homemade french fries in downtown Marshall during Main Street Mania on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Emma Neff-Mallon plays with a hula hoop in the kids area during Main Street Mania in downtown Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Two boys decorate a pumpkin in downtown Marshall during Main Street Mania on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Marshall Area Business Association will hold its annual Main Street Mania event this weekend, an annual block party meant to thank the community for supporting local businesses.
Julie Bergholz, president of MABA, said Main Street Mania has been running since 2000. The event will continue for another year on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Marshall.
After more than 20 years of holding the event, Bergholz said nothing compares to the energy of this event in the heart of Marshall.
“People get excited to dance and have a beer in the middle of Main Street,” Bergholz said. “There is nothing like doing it right on Main Street.”
The event includes a wide array of activities, from live music and a cold drink to a vendor fair, kid’s zone, games and raffles, a silent auction and more.
“We like to think of this as a big thank you party for our community for supporting our MABA businesses,” Bergholz said.
This year’s theme is “The Great Outdoors,” and kicks off at 10 a.m.
Returning this year is a business and craft fair running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And food vendors will be on site all day.
Live music will be performed all morning, starting with music from High Energy DJ.
“Scott does a great job keeping the party going,” Bergholz said.
Then, tunes continue at 2 p.m. with a show from Wayne Roads, an area cover band performing fan favorites in the genres of country, rock and oldies.
The Kid’s Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with face painting and balloon art from 12-3 p.m. Kids can also paint pumpkins and win prizes following games.
Hay rides and Bingo games will be running all afternoon as well.
Adult fun will also happen at The Saloon, with a cork pull game, Plinko and raffles and silent auction items.
With activities for the whole family, Bergholz hopes families will enjoy themselves, dance to the music and feel connected to their community.
“We all hope the community members and area visitors have a great time in Marshall and remember their local businesses are always here for them,” Bergholz said.
