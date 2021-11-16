The Waterloo Common Council has proceeded with raising the city’s sewer rates again, as the city is planning to gradually raise rates over time to help cover the cost of upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
“The proposed increase right now is bringing you from an average user paying around $44.45 for sewer use to about $56 per month,” said Town and Country Vice President Ben Heidemann, who the city is working with on sewer rates and the upcoming plant upgrades.
The anticipation, Heidemann said at the Nov. 4 common council meeting, is to raise rates annually for approximately two years and one final raise of the rates toward the end of the project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant once all the costs are finalized. It is anticipated that the cost per average user is going to be approximately $75.
“We haven’t projected what that final number is going to be because obviously that has an impact on where this cost is going to end up, as well as the potential new users in the community and how your industrial users discharge,” Heidemann said.
Last spring, there was a public hearing on the upgrades, and there is a $21 million proposal on the table to address future limits, aging infrastructure and capacity for the community in regards to the treatment plant.
“This relates to the improvements that are planned at the wastewater treatment plant,” said Town and Country Vice President Ben Heidemann, who the city is working with on the project. “You guys might remember that we had a presentation back in the spring — a public hearing. There is a proposed roughly $21 million for the treatment plant addressing future limits, aging infrastructure and capacity for the community.”
Heidemann said rural development grant funding was pursued for the treatment plant upgrades project, and the city was awarded a $4 million grant for it, which will help alleviate some of the cost.
“Right now, the design has commenced on those improvements with the hopes that we are going to be bidding at this time next year,” Heidemann said. “So, what you are looking at tonight is the first of many gradualized rate increases.”
Alderperson Jeanette Petts shared concerns about the increase, and the pending increases.
“This is just sewer. This is not electric. This is not water,” Petts said. “You’re just pricing everyone right out of the utilities, in a sense. I mean, my bill has gone up dramatically. I imagine it has for other people, and it’s just going to keep going up.”
Last February, the city had the closure of Briess Malt and Ingredients Co., one of the city’s major sewer users. At that time, utilities superintendent Barry Sorensen estimated the city could lose approximately $168,000 in sewer revenue, and that prompted the city to look at ways to recoup that.
The city last increased the rates in March, shortly after the Briess closure. Petts also raised concerns of the rate increase and the burdens the increases could impose on local businesses.