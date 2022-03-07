Marshall's decorated class of 2022 boys basketball players finally have added a regional championship to their resume. After falling in regionals as freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, the Cardinals got it done this year. Marshall earned a first round bye as the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, then beat Brodhead, 62-44, on Friday, Mar. 4 and Darlington, 60-49, on Saturday, Mar. 5 to claim the title.
"I'm super proud of the guys," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "I'm very happy for them. Ultimately, we wanted to win a conference championship this year. We were a little disappointed that we weren't able to do that. Winning a regional championship, though, softens that blow a little bit."
Marshall's regular season record of 18-6 earned it the No. 3 seed, but its first matchup against No. 6 seed Brodhead was far from a cakewalk. Also nicknamed the Cardinals, Brodhead had also finished the regular season at an 18-6 mark and won the Rock Valley conference.
Brodhead's leading scorer, senior guard Owen Leifker, was the biggest thorn in Marshall's side. He put up 17 points, but even his contributions weren't enough as Marshall's two leading scorers outpaced him.
Both Craig Ward and Reid Truschinski hung 22 points on Brodhead. Ward knocked down four 3-pointers while Truschinski buried nine field goals. With a solid 10-point contribution from senior Cole Denniston, Marshall's offense was simply too much to handle.
With the win, the Cardinals earned a shot at No. 2 seed Darlington in the regional final the following day. The Redbirds finished the regular season 17-7 and with a 9-5 record in the loaded Southwest Wisconsin Activities League to earn the higher seed. Marshall proved the Capitol - South conference could play some ball, too.
This was yet another standout performance for Ward. He knocked down a whopping 13 free throws and added three 3-pointers for good measure en route to a game-high 26 points. Marshall also got 15 points out of Truschinski and 11 from senior forward Michael Lutz in the win.
"It feels great to get Marshall back to winning basketball," Ward said. "It feels special."
Now, the Cardinals are off to their first appearance in sectionals since the 2013-14 season. There, they will meet a familiar foe. New Glarus, a Capitol - South rival and the No. 5 seed, navigated the top of the bracket to earn a spot in sectionals.
Marshall lost both regular season matchups against the Glarner Knights. The third and final matchup of the year is set to go down at Pardeeville High School on Thursday, Mar. 10. The winner of that one advances to the sectional final at Baraboo on Saturday, Mar. 12 against the winner of No. 1 seed Mineral Point and No. 3 seed Luther.
"We're hoping the run doesn't stop with a regional championship," Denniston said. "We're hoping we can take it another game or two further and see what happens."
BBB: MARSHALL 62, BRODHEAD 44
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|4
|M. Lutz
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|5
|B. Frank
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|11
|C. Ward
|7
|4
|4-7
|22
|13
|J. Hornby
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|20
|C. Denniston
|3
|2
|2-2
|10
|35
|R. Truschinski
|9
|0
|4-6
|22
|TOTALS
|-
|22
|6
|12-19
|62
|BRODHEAD
|#
|NAME
|FG
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|4
|J. Engen
|4
|0
|2-2
|10
|5
|A. Vondra
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|13
|O. Leifker
|4
|1
|8-9
|17
|20
|G. Bockhop
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|21
|C. Walker
|2
|1
|0-0
|5
|22
|G. Boegli
|2
|1
|0-0
|5
|23
|B. Malkow
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|3
|13-16
|44
BBB: MARSHALL 60, DARLINGTON 49
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|4
|M. Lutz
|4
|1
|2-2
|11
|11
|C. Ward
|5
|3
|13-19
|26
|20
|C. Denniston
|3
|2
|0-0
|8
|35
|R. Truschinski
|4
|0
|7-11
|15
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|6
|22-32
|60
|DARLINGTON
|No stats reported.