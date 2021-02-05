Despite outscoring visiting Wisconsin Heights 37-28 in the second half, Waterloo’s comeback fell one point short in Capitol South Conference play Feb. 2.
Brody Tschanz gave the Pirates a 57-56 lead with 1:39 remaining, but the Vanguards pulled back ahead for good on Everett Buol’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds to go.
The game ended on a spinning half-court shot by Waterloo senior Caleb Hager. Hager and Tschanz shared team-high scoring honors with 17, while freshman Benny Marshall scored 10.
De’Shawn Barsness led Wisconsin Heights with 19.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 60
Wis. Heights 33 28 — 61
Waterloo 23 37 — 60
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 5, Barsness 9 0-0 19, Adler 2 6-7 10 J. Brabender 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 1 1-1 3, D. Brabender 6 4-5 16, Hosking 2 0-0 4. Totals — 24 11-13 61.
Marshall — Hager 7 0-0 17, Huebner 1 1-3 3, Tschanz 6 2-3 17, Wolff 2 1-2 5, Christenson 1 1-2 3, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Wollin 0 1-2 1, Marshall 3 3-4 10.. Totals — .
3-point goals — WH 2 (Buol 1, Barsness 1); WAT 7 (Hager 3, Tschanz 3, Marshall 1). Total fouls — WH 15; WAT 15. Fouled out — J. Brabender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.