Waterloo's Eugen Wolff (right) and De'Shawn Barsness of Wisconsin Heights battle for a loose ball during a Feb. 2 game. The Vanguards held off the Pirates, 61-60.

 Sadye Ring

Despite outscoring visiting Wisconsin Heights 37-28 in the second half, Waterloo’s comeback fell one point short in Capitol South Conference play Feb. 2.

Brody Tschanz gave the Pirates a 57-56 lead with 1:39 remaining, but the Vanguards pulled back ahead for good on Everett Buol’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds to go.

The game ended on a spinning half-court shot by Waterloo senior Caleb Hager. Hager and Tschanz shared team-high scoring honors with 17, while freshman Benny Marshall scored 10.

De’Shawn Barsness led Wisconsin Heights with 19.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 60

Wis. Heights 33 28 — 61

Waterloo 23 37 — 60

Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 5, Barsness 9 0-0 19, Adler 2 6-7 10 J. Brabender 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 1 1-1 3, D. Brabender 6 4-5 16, Hosking 2 0-0 4. Totals — 24 11-13 61.

Marshall — Hager 7 0-0 17, Huebner 1 1-3 3, Tschanz 6 2-3 17, Wolff 2 1-2 5, Christenson 1 1-2 3, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Wollin 0 1-2 1, Marshall 3 3-4 10.. Totals — .

3-point goals — WH 2 (Buol 1, Barsness 1); WAT 7 (Hager 3, Tschanz 3, Marshall 1). Total fouls — WH 15; WAT 15. Fouled out — J. Brabender.

