On Saturday, Feb. 19, four Marshall wrestlers competed in Sectional C of Division 3 in the WIAA state tournament at Westby High School. While no Cardinals punched their tickets to the state, all four wrestled hard and represented their school well. Let's see how the day panned out for them.
Tucker Cobb, sophomore, 120 lbs.
Sophomore Tucker Cobb achieved a sectional berth by finishing in 2nd in the regional at Mineral Point the week prior. On Saturday, Cobb was immediately met with a tough opponent in Fennimore's Brecken Muench. Muench erupted for four points in the first period and rode the momentum of that into an 8-0 decision win. Muench went on to win the sectional.
The loss relegated Cobb to the 2nd place bracket. One more loss and he was done. Cobb continued to battle. Next up was a matchup with Westby's Klayten Geier. This one was back-and-forth. Geier emerged from the first period with a 4-2 lead, but Cobb stormed back in the second thanks to two reversals. Cobb entered the third period with a slim 7-6 lead.
Geier reclaimed the lead with a reversal, but Cobb never gave up. He scored an escape and a takedown to take a 10-8 lead. Cobb decided not to let the match go the distance. He got in position and secured a pin at the 5:51 mark to solidify his survival.
Next up was Mineral Point's Carson Kroll. This was a rematch of the regional championship a week prior, which went in favor of Kroll by a pin in the second period.
Cobb showed marked improvement, pushing the match the distance. The score was even tied at two at the end of the first period. In the end, Kroll scored an escape and a takedown in the third period to secure a 7-3 win and end Cobb's season.
A strong fight in the sectional, paired with 2nd-place finishes both in the regional and the Capitol Conference tournament signify a successful season for the sophomore.
Tyler Petersen, junior, 126 lbs.
Junior Tyler Petersen earned his spot in the sectional by battling his way to a 2nd place finish in the regional. Saturday pitted Petersen against Ithica/Weston's Gavin Templen in the first round.
Petersen got off to a great start, emerging from the first period with a 2-1 advantage. Templen stormed back in the second, however. He recorded two reversals and a nearfall to score seven points and assume an 8-4 lead heading into the third period.
Templen continued his hot streak in the final stanza, tacking on six more points before landing a pin just before the final horn at the 5:56 mark. The loss put an end to Petersen's day and his season.
The junior put together a very solid season. A tough fight in sectionals, paired with a 2nd-place finish at regionals and a 3rd-place finish at conference bodes well as he still has another year to improve.
Drew Johnson, junior, 132 lbs.
Junior Drew Johnson claimed 2nd at regionals the week prior to solidify his place in sectionals. He got a tough draw, however, as he had to face off against top-seeded Trevor Paulson of Aquinas in the first round.
Johnson didn't flinch and put up a tremendous fight. He took Paulson the distance. Paulson only held a 2-0 lead after the first period and Johnson narrowed it to 2-1 in the second thanks to a penalty.
In the third period, Paulson scored a reversal to escape with a 4-1 victory. The result ended Johnson's day and season, but it was a valiant effort to advance. Johnson can hang his hat on 2nd-place finishes at both regionals and the Capitol Conference tournament this year.
Grant Chadwick, junior, 195 lbs.
Grant Chadwick was Marshall's lone regional champion, claiming 1st in the 195 lbs. weight class on Saturday, Feb. 12. This set up a matchup with Lancaster's Ryan McCartney. McCartney entered with an impressive 37-9 record, and he backed it up by pinning Chadwick at the 2:45 mark to advance.
Chadwick's day was not yet over as he dropped to the 2nd-place bracket. He was able to make some noise there, as well. He met the top seed of the weight class, Brookwood's Payton Havlik, but was undeterred. He battled his way to a victory via pin at the 1:30 mark to advance.
In the next round, he squared off against Ithica/Weston's Jed Scallion. Scallion was another tough opponent, entering with a 46-5 record. He would not be denied on his path to a 2nd-place finish and state finals berth, pinning Chadwick in 22 seconds to advance.
While the season ends, Chadwick had a fantastic run. After a 6th place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament, Chadwick turned it on to win his regional and compete well at sectionals.
The Marshall wrestling team as a whole is still very young. The Cardinals will lose only senior Kasey Finke to graduation this offseason. The trio of juniors and the sophomore that qualified for sectionals will headline an offseason of optimism for the program.