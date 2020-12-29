FALL RIVER
Marshall bounced back nicely from a devastating one-point loss in its previous game flattening Fall River, 64-37, in non-conference play Monday.
The Cardinals (5-3) were coming off a 59-58 Capitol South Conference loss to Cambridge one week earlier, but a big first half gave the visitors a big advantage: Marshall outscored Fall River 35-18 over the first 18 minutes.
Junior guard Craig Ward poured in 23 points to lead all scorers. He hit three of the Cards’ seven 3-point baskets.
Cole Denniston, also a junior guard, had two triples and finished with 10 points, while juniors Reid Truschinski, Michael Lutz and Mason Collins all finished with seven in the win.
Barrett Nelson, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, led the Pirates with 13.
Up Next
The Cardinals will play two games next week beginning with a Capitol Conference crossover on Tuesday in Columbus. Marshall then will face archrival Waterloo in Capitol South Conference play Thursday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 64, FALL RIVER 37
Marshall 35 19 — 64
Fall River 18 19 — 37
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Collins 2 2-2 7, Lutz 3 0-0 7, Frank 1 0-0 2, Ward 8 4-5 23, Hornby 0 4-6 4, Bello 2 0-0 4, Denniston 4 0-0 10, Truschinski 3 1-2 7. Totals — 23 11-15 64.
Fall River — Osterhaus 3 3-3 9, Rauls 2 0-0 4, Blevins 4 1-3 9, Nelson 6 1-3 13, Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 5-9 37.
3-point goals — M 7 (Ward 3, Denniston 2, Collins 1, Lutz 1); FR 0. Total fouls — M 13; FR 13.
