After nearly two decades as clerk and treasurer for the city of Waterloo, Mo Hansen is moving on to other work.
Hansen submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeni Quimby on Dec. 31, indicating that he received an offer to work at Ab E Manufacturing in Waterloo as an operations manager.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to accept this new career opportunity and will be commencing work with them soon,” Hansen wrote in the resignation letter.
The resignation was addressed publicly at the Jan. 6 common council meeting, as Quimby and council members offered Hansen good luck in his new endeavor.
“I want to thank you for your 18 years of service to the community,” Quimby said.
Hansen became clerk in May 2004. He said he has enjoyed his time as clerk, but “the opportunity presented itself, so it was a good time for a new professional challenge,” Hansen said.
Hansen also said he is appreciative of the support he has received.
“I’m just very appreciative of everyone in the community who has been supportive,” Hansen said. “A lot has happened in the last 18 years. I’m just looking forward to have this position in a good spot in transition.”
Hansen said he will miss the economic development portion of his work the most, as that continues to be an important piece of the governmental work in the city.
“Economic development has always been an important priority for Waterloo. Bringing new businesses to Waterloo has been an important part of my time here. There are three that stand out – Custom Plastics, Reguis Rubber and Ab E Manufacturing,” Hansen said, adding that being a part of the process of bringing other businesses like Riverwalk Senior Living, Dollar General and Paradiddle’s Cafe have also been crucial for the city.
Custom Plastics, Reguis Rubber and Ab E Manufacturing are all in the Waterloo Industrial Park off of Portland Road on Commercial Avenue. Riverwalk Senior Living brought a business and housing to downtown, off of Madison Street. Paradiddle’s and Dollar General put more businesses at the northern city limits on State Highway 89 near the Dodge County line.
“Making sure a city like Waterloo is viable economically is such an important priority,” Hansen added. “Hopefully the economic development has been something that I’ve had a part in that has been something positive for the community.”
“In my new career opportunity, I intend to be a part of a team working to grow a young start-up company – an appealing challenge,” Hansen also wrote.
He said he’ll look back especially fondly on elections.
“One of the most moving things that I’ve seen as clerk is seeing someone who is a naturalized citizen and has the chance to vote,” Hansen said. “Seeing someone come from another country where they don’t have the same voting rights as we do here, and seeing their face and seeing they are gratified because they want to be a part of the process, is something special.”
Hansen’s last day as clerk is Jan. 16.