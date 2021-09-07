Cross country is underway for both Marshall High School and Waterloo High School. Early this season, both squads have had chances to set the pace and see just how far they can go.
Marshall kicked off its season at the Cam/Rock Invitational at CamRock Park Thursday, Sept. 2.
The boys varsity took home 13th place out of 17 teams with their team score of 325. Shorewood won with a score of 32, far outpacing Poynette’s 2nd place score of 117. Clinton wasn’t far behind in 3rd with 118. The Cardinals’ best performance came from freshman Jaxon Hornsby, who finished 22nd overall with a time of 17:58.7. Senior Justin Grady also turned in a solid performance, finishing 40th with a time of 18:46.0.
Marshall’s girls varsity squad only had four runners, disqualifying them from placing as a team. Madison East narrowly won the event with a team score of 62, followed closely by Deerfield/Cambridge in 2nd with 64. A freshman set the pace again for Marshall, Emma Hellenbrand. Her time of 23:38.0 was 43rd best on the day. Minutes later, senior Brynn Frank and sophomore Isabella Hellenbrand crossed the finish line at almost the exact same time, claiming 69th and 70th positions, respectively.
Waterloo kicked off its season at the Lodi Invitational Saturday, Sept. 4. It was a tough outing for the Pirates as both the boys and girls varsity squads finished in last place.
The boys varsity took 8th place out of 8 teams. Freshman Harrison Schafer contributed the best time for the Pirates, 21:54.0 which was 29th best on the day. A trio of Pirates finished back-to-back-to-back around the 23 minute mark. Sophomore Cameron Tschanz took 38th, sophomore Haydn Hauptli finished 39th, and Matteo Cefalu claimed 40th.
On the girls varsity side, Waterloo finished 6th out of 6. All 5 runners were among the final 6 to finish. Best among them was sophomore Cordelia Webber in 38th place with her time of 28:48.7.