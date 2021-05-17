MARSHALL — Kelby Petersen had three hits and Haiden Nolden drove in three runs as Marshall defeated Waterloo 10-9 in a Capitol South baseball game on Friday at Firemen’s Park.
Marshall (4-3, 3-1 in conference) trailed 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, but rallied with five runs on five hits and two walks in the bottom of the seventh to salvage a season split with Waterloo (4-5, 2-2).
Wyatt Jennings led off the rally with a double, advanced to third on a base hit by Mason Collins and scored on a passed ball. Collin Petersen drew a walk and Cole Denniston singled to load the bases.
Nolden drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Dawson Kalish walked, Kelby Petersen hit an RBI single and Cooper Usgaard hit a game-tying sacrifice fly to center.
Mason Haberkorn came up next and delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single to center.
Jennings earned the win in relief, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks over 2 1/3 innings.
Antonio Unzueta took the loss in relief, allowing three earned runs on three hits with no strikeouts and two walks over the final two-thirds of an inning.
Unzueta had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who scored eight runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take what appeared to be a commanding 9-4 lead. But the Cardinals got a run back in the sixth to set the stage for the huge comeback in the seventh.
“It's tough to put this one into words,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "There's no doubt we are struggling to close games out. This is the third game this season where we had at least a three-run lead late in the game and could not pull out the win. It's not any one thing that's getting us late.
"Tonight, we just didn't get ahead in the count late in the game and gave their hitters too many fastball counts. Give them credit, they took advantage of it but we have had three gut-wrenching losses thus far. We did so many good things tonight and unfortunately they are overshadowed by what happened in the seventh. We need to regroup because we have a tough week coming up."
MARSHALL 10, WATERLOO 9
Waterloo 100 242 0 — 9 10 2
Marshall 100 301 5 — 10 10 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Tschanz 4-4-4-4-7-5, Hush 2-3-3-2-0-3, Unzueta, L, 0.2-3-3-3-0-2), M (Nolden 4.2-7-7-5-6-5, Jennings W, 2.1-3-2-2-2-0)
Leading hitters — W (Unzueta 2x4, RBI, Haseleu 2x4, Peterson, RBI, Firari 2B, Hush RBI), M (Nolden 3BI, Kalish RBI, K. Petersen 3x4, RBI, Usgaard RBI, Haberkorn 2x5, 2B, RBI, Jennings 2B)