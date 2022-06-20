From Monday, June 20: In celebration of Pollinator Week, June 20-26, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsinites to protect native pollinators by creating pollinator-friendly habitat, volunteering to monitor pollinator species and learning more about the bees, butterflies and birds buzzing in their own backyards.
A pollinator is any animal that visits flowering plants and transfers pollen from flower to flower, aiding plant reproduction. In Wisconsin, native pollinators include bees (Wisconsin has 400 species of them, including bumble bee species), butterflies, moths, flower flies, beetles, wasps and hummingbirds.
Several species of bumble bees and butterflies are in decline in Wisconsin, with potentially widespread implications.
"Our native pollinators are incredibly important to maintaining Wisconsin's native ecosystems, many fruit crops and backyard gardens, but they need our help," said Jay Watson, DNR Insect Ecologist. "Creating healthy habitat for pollinators and getting trained to help identify and locate bumble bees, Karner blue butterflies, and monarch eggs and caterpillars are great ways to help."
In Wisconsin, many of these flowering plants and the insects that pollinate them feed other wildlife and support healthy ecosystems that clean the air and stabilize soils.
Pollinators are crucial for many of Wisconsin’s agricultural crops, too. Without pollinators, Wisconsin cranberry growers would lose three-quarters of their crop, apple growers would lose 80%, and cherry growers would lose 60%. Concern over declines in pollinators led the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to develop the Wisconsin Pollinator Protection Plan in 2015.
Vegetable gardens, fruit trees and shrubs, flower gardens and even your lawn can all provide habitat for both honeybees and native pollinating insects.
It’s not difficult to create an environment desirable to pollinators. A good pollinator habitat will include a diversity of native plants, leaf litter or unmanicured green spaces, and minimal to no pesticide use.
"Even individuals with only a small yard or an apartment balcony can grow native flowers that provide food for pollinators," Watson said.
The DNR's Saving Pollinators webpage has lists of plants that are good for pollinators and other resources.
There are several pollinator projects in Wisconsin that people can join to help provide high-quality data to be used for conservation and management. Volunteering with these projects can be done by anyone, wherever they are in the state. Volunteer projects include:
Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, a new DNR effort to train the public to help identify and photograph bumble bees, including the rusty patched bumble bee. Wisconsin is one of the strongholds for this federally endangered species. Find more information on the Bumble Bee Brigade's website.
Wisconsin Karner Volunteer Monitoring Program, in which trained volunteers monitor for wild lupine, the native plant Karner blue butterflies feed on. People can also photograph and submit information about Karner blue butterflies they see while outdoors. Learn how to get involved on the Karner Volunteer Monitoring Program website.
The Monarch Larva Monitoring Project needs volunteers statewide to search patches of milkweed for monarch eggs and caterpillars. Learn how to get started on the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project's website.
From Friday, June 17: Although black bears are most common in the northern half of the state, populations have been slowly expanding south over the last decade. Wisconsinites are encouraged to take the same bear precautions no matter where they are in Wisconsin.
Bear sightings in southern Wisconsin remain rare. Sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties this summer are a reminder that bears can be found in any county.
Sightings usually increase in early summer when young bears strike out on their own for the first time. Bear breeding season also occurs in early summer resulting in many male bears wandering around in search of a mate.
If a bear is near your home or cabin:
-From a safe location, wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.
-Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.
-When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.
-If you encounter a bear while in the woods, DO NOT RUN, stay calm and do not approach the bear.
-Never approach any bear.
-For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.
Black bears are naturally cautious animals that normally avoid contact with people for their safety, but conflicts between people and bears can arise. Additionally, bears can quickly learn to associate humans with food when food sources are available.
If a bear finds food, such as bird feed or garbage near your home or cabin, it will likely return for more. Bear visits are more likely to stop when food is no longer available. Bears will periodically check sites where food was once available, so it may take several days to weeks after a food source has been removed for a bear to completely discontinue visiting food sites.
It is important to make sure these tasty food sources are hidden from bears at all times of the year, but it’s especially important in warmer months when bears are more active.
Follow these steps to avoid attracting black bears:
-Do not knowingly feed a bear.
-Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.
-Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.
-Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.
-Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.
-Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.
-Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.
-Keep grills and picnic tables clean.
Bears are normally solitary forest animals, but their powerful sense of smell can lead them into urban areas in search of food. Black bears are secretive animals and usually try to avoid people. However, conflicts with humans can occur when bears destroy gardens, bird feeders, apiaries and trash cans.
By understanding bear behavior, there are several ways people can reduce negative human-bear conflicts around their homes. The DNR’s Living With Black Bears In Wisconsin pamphlet is a great resource for learning more about co-existing with bears in Wisconsin.
The department partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services Program to respond to approximately 800 bear-related complaints reported in Wisconsin each year.
If unable to resolve a conflict with a bear, contact the USDA Wildlife Services toll-free line at 1-800-433-0663 for properties in Southern Wisconsin and 1-800-228-1368 for properties in Northern Wisconsin. Most complaints are resolved through technical advice.
More information regarding bears and safety is available on the DNR’s Bear Hunting webpage.