MARSHALL — Belleville handed Marshall a costly loss, beating the Cardinals 10-1 in their Capitol South finale on Thursday.
Belleville (7-9, 4-6 in conference) broke open a 1-1 game with a seven-run rally in the fourth inning on six hits.
Cole Denniston took the loss for the Cardinals, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks over three-plus innings.
Denniston and Masen Haberkorn each had two hits for Marshall, which finished 7-3 in the Capitol South.
Thursday's game
BELLEVILLE 10, MARSHALL 1
Belleville 010 700 2 — 10 13 0
Marshall 001 000 0 — 1 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (T. Syse W, 6-6-1-1-6-2, Downing 1-3-0-0-1-1), M (Denniston L 3-6-5-4-2-2, Collins 4-7-5-3-3-0)
Leading hitters — B (Downing 2x5, 3B, RBI, C. Syse 2x5, 2B, Keyes RBI, T. Syse 2x3, Desmet 2x4, A. Nolden 2x4, RBI, Ace 2x4, 2B, 2BI, Conner RBI), M (Denniston 2x4, Haberkorn 2x4, RBI)
Cardinals sweep Vanguards
MARSHALL — Marshall swept Wisconsin Heights 5-4 and 6-4 in two five-inning games of a Capitol South doubleheader on Wednesday, Jun 2.
The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning of the first game but Wisconsin Heights rallied for four runs to take the lead.
Cooper Usgaard tied in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff solo shot to left, Mason Collins hit a one-out double from there and Bryce Frank won it with a walk-off triple to center.
In the second game, Marshall again took a 3-0 lead only to see the Vanguards put up a four-run rally to move in front in the bottom of the second inning.
The Cardinals responded with three unanswered runs to complete the sweep.
Usgaard led off the top of the third with a base hit and Wyatt Jennings reached on an error. Mason Collins drove in Usgaard with the tying run on an RBI single to right and Denniston gave Marshall a 5-4 lead with a sacrifice fl to to center. Bryce Frank doubled and scored an insurance run in the fifth on a RBI single to left by Collin Petersen.
Jennings earned the decision, allowing four unearned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Collin Peterson pitched a scoreless fifth in relief with three strikeouts to end it.
Wednesday’s games
MARSHALL 5, WIS. HEIGHTS 4
Wis. Heights 000 04 — 4 3 2
Marshall 201 02 — 5 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH (T. Brabender L 4.1-6-5-4-3-4, D. Brabender 1-0-0-0-0-0), M (Nolden W 4-1-2-4-4-7-7, Jennings 0.1-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — WH (D. Brabender RBI, Holcom RBI, Hosking 2BI), M (Kalish 3B, RBI, K. Petersen RBI, Usgaard HR, RBI, Collins 2B, Frank 3B, RBI)
MARSHALL 6, WIS. HEIGHTS 4
Marshall 122 01 — 6 8 2
Wis. Heights 040 00 — 4 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Jennings W 4-5-4-0-6-1, C. Petersen 1-1-0-0-3-1), WH (D. Brabender L 4.2-8-6-5-1-3, Parman 0.1-0-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — M (Denniston RBI, Haberkorn 2x3, RBI, Usgaard 2x3, RBI, Collins RBI, Frank 2x2, 2B, C. Peterson RBI), WH (D. Brabender 2x3, RBI, Parman 2B, 2BI)