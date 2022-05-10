The Deerfield Classic at Deerfield High School annually brings some of the area's best track & field teams together. Marshall snagged an invite to the 2022 edition of the event, as well as myriad other Capitol Conference foes, which took place on Friday, May 6.
Participating teams included Albany, Belleville, Cambridge, Columbus, Darlington, host Deerfield, Faith Christian, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Madison Tri-Op, Omro, Pecatonica/Argyle, Rio, Valley Christian, and Wisconsin Heights.
Belleville was the class of the event, taking 1st for both the boys and girls. The boys won with 102.5 team points and the girls produced 124. The Marshall boys finished in 7th with 58 team points and the Marshall girls took 15th with seven.
The day got off to a strong start for the Cardinals with top-5 finishes in both the boys and girls 100 meter dashes. Senior Bryce Frank took 5th for the boys with a time of 11.57 seconds. Sophomore Wynn Held took finished 5th for the girls with her time of 13.40. Held also survived prelims in the 200 meter dash, sprinting her way to a 9th place finish in the finals with a time of 29.40 seconds.
In the 400 meter dash, junior Trevor Thede picked up a top-10 finish. He ran a time of 56.32 seconds to snag 9th for the Cardinals. Marshall also had a girl qualify for the finals in the event with junior Dana Braun. She finished 16th in the finals with her time of 1:15.90.
The boys got a major boost in the 800 meter run. Senior Justin Grady produced one of the Cardinals' better results of the day, finishing in 6th with a time of 2:10.59. Sophomore Huston Siedschlag and junior Drew Johnson also had solid runs. Siedschlag finished 14th with a time of 2:19.94 and Johnson wasn't far behind in 16th with a time of 2:21.45.
The Cardinals got one more solid result in the distance runs thanks to freshman Emma Hellenbrand in the 1,600 meter run. She put up a time of 6:17.31, a personal record, to take home 8th place for Marshall.
In the relays, the Cardinals were able to put together some solid performances. The boys' combination of junior Peyton Colden, freshmen Fernando Campos and Max Timpel, as well as Frank as the anchor ran a time of 47.33 seconds to take 5th in the 4x100 meter relay.
Marshall got an even better result in the 4x200 relay. Running with the exact same quartet of sprinters, the Cardinals finished in 4th with a time of 1:38.07.
The girls had their best relay finish of the day in the 4x100 meter relay. Marshall's combination of junior Kaylee Campbell, freshman Ciara Dowdy, and sophomores Sydney Denniston and Wynn Held blazed a time of 59.58 seconds to finish in 8th.
On to the field portion of the meet, Marshall continued to look strong. A pair of Cardinals performed well in the boys' shot put. Juniors Grant Chadwick and Taylor Michalak finished back-to-back. Chadwick took 6th with a throw of 40-06.00 and Michalak wasn't far behind in 7th with a throw of 40-02.00. Marshall's highest finisher in the girls portion of the event was junior Cortney Checky in 13th with a throw of 28-01.00.
Checky would crack the top-10 soon, though, with the discus. She grabbed 8th place for the Cardinals with her throw of 90-04. Chadwick would come up huge in the discus as well. He finished in 3rd, one of Marshall's best results of the day, with his throw of 117-07.
Marshall got a top-10 finish in both the boys and girls high jump. Senior Craig Ward tied for 4th with his jump of 5-08.00. For the girls, senior Abby Ward tied for 9th with a jump of 4-04.00. Craig Ward would also later grab a top-10 finish in the triple jump thanks to a jump of 36-09.00.
The pole vault is where the boys team made its money. Marshall took the top two spots in the event. Seniors Josh Eggers and Jack Hellenbrand tied for 1st place, both vaulting a 10-06.00. Marshall's highest-vaulting girl was Wynn Held, who finished in 11th with a vault of 6 flat.
With the Deerfield Classic under their belt, the Cardinals still have work to do before the regular season comes to an end. Marshall will hit the road for a Capitol Conference triple with Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge at Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 10. The Cardinals will close the week with the Wisconsin Dells Invite on Friday, May 13.
Next week, the Capitol Conference meet goes down at Lodi on Tuesday, May 17.