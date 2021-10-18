F&M Bank helps move Lake Mills home to new location

It was likely a sight not-soon-to-be-forgotten — a home being pulled Sept. 23 on the county highways. This move was due to Farmers & Merchants State Bank taking a step “in the right direction” by moving a home adjacent to the Lake Mills property it purchased a few months ago.
The bank bought the former Moe’s Place, N6810 Highway B, in spring with the plan to bring a branch to Lake Mills.
Needing more space to build than what the for- mer bar site offered, the bank moved the Smith home, which was located adjacent to the bar.
“It’s very rewarding that we were able to be environmentally respon- sible by moving the home” said Bill Campbell, Bank President & CEO.
Campbell went on to say “our bank customers have asked us to have a location in Lake Mills for a long time. We listened and look forward to opening our doors in late 2022.”
The Smiths are happy with the outcome as well knowing that the home will be kept in the family.
Alberta McGraw, the most recent home renter, said “the inside of the house is in great condition; it’s really nice that it will be used as a family home.”
Art Zastrow built the home in the mid 1960s. Originally it was also the location of Art’s Bait Shop where fish tales were told for many years. The bait shop was located in the basement of the home and operated as a bait shop by subsequent own- ers.
The Smith home successfully made the journey to its new destination in rural Jefferson County traveling at the speed of 20 miles per hour.